Glenn Dewayne Smith, 44, Senoia, Ga.
Glenn Dewayne Smith age 44, of Senoia, Georgia passed away Saturday – March 31, 2018.
He was born in Chickamauga, Georgia and had resided most of his life in the Northwest Georgia area. He attended LaFayette High School where he enjoyed playing football. He enjoyed fishing, playing "Call of Duty," spending time with his bulldogs "Mercy & Grace," was an avid Alabama – Roll Tide Fan and most of all spending time with his family. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was an employee with Badcock Furniture & More for the past five years, where he had traveled to various stores as a trouble shooter. He was the current store manager in Senoia and was the employee of the year in 2017 for all of Badcock Furniture Company.
He is survived by his wife: Tina Lee Deck Smith of Senoia, GA, their children: Dakota Benoit of Hillsdale, MI, Montana Benoit of Lewisburg, TN, Baylie Smith of LaFayette, GA, Christopher Benoit of Senoia, GA, Nicholas Smith and Krista Smith both of LaFayette, GA, mother: Barbara (Hank) Nolen of Chickamauga, TN, brother: Mike Smith of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Thursday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 11:00 am – Thursday – April 5, 2018 in the chapel with Minister Dennis Purvis officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South - Rossville, Georgia.
Glenn enjoyed going to Dogwood Lodge Camp as a youth and his family would like to offer the opportunity for someone else this experience. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Chattanooga at 401 Gateway Avenue – Chattanooga, TN 37402 – "Memo: Dogwood Lodge".
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Waylon Stone, 57, Chickamauga, Ga.
Waylon Stone, 57, of Chickamauga passed away Monday, April 02, 2018 at a local hospital.
He was a lifelong resident of Chickamauga, was a 1979 graduate of Chattanooga Valley High School, and he was of the Church Of God Faith. Waylon was a self-employed Master Transmission Mechanic who was well-known in the racing world having worked on cars for Sterling Marlin. His passions in life were his family whom he loved to talk to on a daily basis, working on hot-rod classic cars, and building engines and transmissions. He was a history buff who enjoyed reading and learning about the Civil War. He was even known to teach life lessons from the great Generals of the Civil War. Waylon had a sense of humor always looking for an opportunity to play a practical joke. He loved animals especially his two Chihuahuas, Little Man and Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. "Shine" Stone; paternal grandparents, Cullen Stone and Lois Stone; and maternal grandparents, Mary Benson Crawford and Carson Eugene Haynes.
Survivors include his two children, Christina "Christy" (Jeff) Blake of East Ridge and James "Jay" Stone of Gilbert, AZ; mother, Mary Jane Cotter of Chattanooga; and two grandsons, Brycen Blake and Andrew "Drew" Blake.
Gathering of friends and family: Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 3-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Phyllis Stouffer Scott, 87
Phyllis Stouffer Scott, 87, passed away Thursday, March 29th at Neighborhood Hospice with her family by her side.
Phyllis was born August 1, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Guy and Beulah Stouffer. Phyllis was raised in Philadelphia and was one of twelve children, six boys and six girls. At the age of 20, Phyllis married the love of her life, the late John Francis Scott (2001), and together they raised six children in Lima, PA. Phyllis loved to garden and bake from her home. She taught bible study and Sunday school at Lima Methodist Church, volunteered at the Lima Elementary School cafeteria, and was a generous and caring person. Phyllis and John moved to Georgia for a period of time and Phyllis moved back to PA after her husband passed. Phyllis was a devout Christian and made many friends throughout her life. She struggled with dementia and passed away from a series of health issues.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband John Francis Scott, sons John Robert, Ronald Allen, James Edward, Guy Thomas, son-in-law Dennis Martin Bregande, Sr., and grandson Dennis Martin, Jr.
Survivors: her daughters: Ruth Ann Bregande (Mark) and Barbara Ann Graci (Joe); sister: Joan Thornton; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Visitation: Thursday from 10:00-11:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA.
Funeral service: Thursday at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home.
Burial: Private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the wonderful people at Neighborhood Health Inpatient Hospice at https://www.chestercountyhospital.org/giving/ways-to-give/make-a-gift-now.
Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Ellen Elizabeth Harrison, 68, Chickamauga, Ga.
Miss Ellen Elizabeth Harrison died unexpectedly in her home in Chickamauga, Georgia on March 22, 2018, at the age of 68.
Ms. Harrison is survived by her mother Marian Harrison, brother David (Oana) Harrison and sisters Elaine (Jim) Jollay, and Cheryl Pratt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Fields Harrison, Jr.
Ms. Harrison was born in Oak Ridge, TN to parents Charles and Marian Harrison. She graduated from Tennessee Technological University in 1971 with a BS degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she began her 37-year-long teaching career, with 34 years spent at Rock Springs Elementary School in Rock Springs, GA. Additionally she earned MS and Education Specialist degrees. The Ellen Harrison award which was named after her recognizes a student showing the most potential throughout the year. Ms. Harrison was a member of the Walker Retired Educators Association and the Gama Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers’ sorority. She was a member of South Seminole Baptist Church of East Ridge, TN. Her quiet and sweet presence will be missed by her friends and loved ones, including her calico cat, Cassie.
Memorial service: April 14, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation: 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.