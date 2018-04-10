Keith Lamar McCrary, 58, Chickamauga, Ga.
Keith Lamar McCrary, 58, of Chickamauga passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at a local hospital.
He was a native of Stevenson, AL and had lived most of his life in North Georgia. Keith was self-employed painter and was a "Jack of all Trades". His passions in life were his family, deer hunting, cat-fishing, and spending time with his dog, Candy. He loved to laugh and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ray McCrary; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Betsy Teas; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Robbie McCrary.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Rhonda McCrary; two children, Jeremy (Wendy) McCrary of Chickamauga and Tina (Shawn) Moore of Rossville; step-daughter, Marie (Jenny) Eaker-Ezell of Ringgold; honorary sons, Christopher Morgan and Bo Underwood; mother, Tina Hughes; three sisters, Mona Green, Anita (Stanley) Whittemore, and Tammy (Greg) Shell; brother, Cornell McCrary; six grandchildren, Chealsea Underwood, Allie Broom-McCrary, Hailee Moore, Shelby McCrary, Colton Underwood, and Jessie McCrary; one great granddaughter, Wednesday Wilbanks; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 1-4p.m. at the High Point Community Center.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Bernice Irene Land Orr, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Bernice Irene Land Orr, 89, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, April 9, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David "D.H." Houston Orr; father and step-mother, Henry and Mary Sue Land; mother and step-father, Mae and Taylor Smitherman; son-in-law, Danny Ray Clark; sisters, Carolyn Land and Betty Land; and sister-in-law, Bettye Jo Land.
She is survived by two children, Jim (Vickie) Orr of Ringgold, GA., and Davina Clark of Chickamauga, GA.; sister, Faye Wise of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Ray Land of Ringgold, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tyson Land officiating.
Interment: Catoosa Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday from 6-8 P.M. and Friday from 9 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Doris Elizabeth Bloodworth Jefferies, 63, LaFayette, Ga.
Doris Elizabeth Bloodworth Jefferies age 63, of LaFayette, GA passed away Thursday March 29, 2018.
She was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and had resided most of her life in the Chickamauga area before moving to LaFayette. She was a former employee of Synthetic Industries in Chickamauga, GA. She enjoyed reading, listening to gospel music and gardening. She was a member of Stone Ridge Community Fellowship in LaFayette, GA.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Joe Jefferies and mother: Nancy Ann Herron Bloodworth.
She is survived by her daughters: Vickie (Tracey) Johnston, Nancy (Gary) Weeks all of Ringgold, GA, Sandra (Jeremey Dillan) Clark of LaFayette, GA, brothers: Butch Bloodworth of Ringgold, GA, Darrell Bloodworth of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Barry Bloodworth of Houston, TX, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held at a later date at Stone Ridge Community Fellowship.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
