Ralph D. Williams Jr., 78, Marietta, Ga.
Ralph D. Williams Jr., 78, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on April 20, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Roswell Street Baptist Church, Marietta, Georgia with Dr. Michael Lewis, Dr. Nelson Price, Rev. Lee Evenson and Rev. Glen Owens officiating. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Williams; daughter, Dana Williams Redd and husband, Todd of Knoxville, TN.; son, Mark Williams and wife, Allison of Acworth, GA.; sister, Barbara Jean Evenson and husband, Rev. Lee of Big Lake, MN.; five grandchildren, Alexander, Mary Kathryn and Sydney Elizabeth Redd, Logan and Cole Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph D. Williams, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Williams and sister, Suzanne Savage. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 28th at Mayes Ward-Dobbins, Powder Springs Chapel and from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 29th at Roswell Street Baptist Church. Read full obituary at mayeswarddobbins.com. (770) 943-1511.
Jessie Elizabeth "Sista" Suttles Harris, 78, LaFayette, Ga.
Mrs. Jessie Elizabeth "Sista" Suttles Harris, 78, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 19, 2018 at her residence with her family at her bedside.
She was retired from First Baptist Church LaFayette Daycare and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Her parents, James and Jessie Lee Suttles, three brothers, Ralph Suttles, Ronnie Suttles, Benne Suttles, one daughter, Sandra Suttles, and one son, Kevin Marsh, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Ann Suttles and Brenda Lee Cole; sons, Randy Lee Marsh, Rodney Lynn Marsh, and Tony Lee Cole; sister, Margie Ann Loveless; brothers, Phelix Suttles and Michael Suttles; uncle, Roy C. Davis; best friends, Maudell Wheeler and Faye Ramsey; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 228 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, Georgia, with Rev. James Brown, Eulogist, and Pastor Rheubin M. Taylor officiating.
Visitation: At the church one hour before the service.
Interment: Naomi Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Jessie Harris at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.