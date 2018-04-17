Martha Willie Vernell Shropshire, 93, LaFayette, Ga.
Mrs. Martha Willie Vernell Shropshire, age 93, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Coker Shropshire, daughter, Phergn Jett, son, Henry Mosley, grandson, Cedric Shropshire, and all of her brothers, and sisters.
She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Alfredia (Henderson) Spence of Ft. Washington, Maryland, and Diane Marsh; sons Graling (Teidre) Shropshire, Mario Shropshire, of LaFayette, Georgia, John (Jennifer) Shropshire of Kodak, Tennessee, Emanuel Shropshire of Waldorf, Maryland, Nathan (Carlene) Shropshire of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Deborah Mosley; sister-in-law, Bernice (Glen) Jackson; brother-in-law, Milton Shropshire; twenty-two grandchildren, twenty–eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Homegoing celebration: Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 265 Oak Hill Baptist Church Road, Summerville, GA., 30747, with Dr. Willie Womble as Eulogist, and Pastor George Beavers, officiating.
Visitation: At the church one hour before the service.
Interment: Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:30 P. M. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories of Mrs. Martha Willie Vernell Shropshire at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com.
Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
William “Bill” Russell Lewis, 85, Ringgold, Ga.
William “Bill” Russell Lewis, 85, of Ringgold went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 15, 2018. He was a long time member of Center Grove Baptist Church where he was a usher and greeter for many years. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army and was a retired machinist from Aztec Industries.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arden and Anna Lewis; beloved wife, Sarah Francis Lewis; daughter, Rose Marie Lewis Dobbins; sons, William Russell Lewis, Jr, David Lewis, Tyler Lewis and Jesse Wayne Coley; siblings, Stanley Lewis, Clarence “Port” Lewis, Ernest “Vic” Lewis, Pauline Lewis Pennington, Margaret Lewis and Robert Claypool; two grandchildren, David Kuchenmifker and Jason Scott.
He is survived by children, Michael LeBron Ellis, Richard Lamar Coley, Ronald “Dexter” Coley, Brenda Hudson and Ernest Marvalen Coley; two siblings, Ida Ruth Lewis Black and Henry Lewis; twenty five grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; twenty eight great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., all day Wednesday and Thursday until hour of service at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 19th at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Brown officiating.
Interment: Boydston Cemetery with military honors.
You may visit the online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson and Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Vivian Estelle Hodges Waters, 90, LaFayette, Ga.
Vivian Estelle Hodges Waters age 90, of LaFayette, GA went home to be with The Lord on Sunday – April 15, 2018.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Robert R. and Beulah Youngblood Hodges and had resided in Texas for several years before moving back to the area. While residing in LaFayette, she enjoying working at K-Mart and Walmart for several years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, making crafts, stuffed animals and dolls. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed spending time with her family most of all.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years: Reverend: John Calvin “J.C.” Waters, Jr., and their son John Michael Waters.
She is survived by her daughter: Jan (Dave) Thompson of LaFayette, GA, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Vivian loved life itself and filled a room with joy.
Visitation: Wednesday from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Funeral services: In the chapel at 6:00 pm – Wednesday – April 18, 2018 with Doyle Waters officiating.
A private burial service will take place in LaFayette Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
William Kenneth Conner, 49, Augusta, Ga.
William Kenneth Conner age 49, of Augusta, GA passed away in a local hospital.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Ronald Arden and Joyce Annette Lamb Conner. He had resided in Augusta for the past six years and was previously a longtime resident of the LaFayette area. He was a former employee of Regal and Mount Vernon Mills in Trion, GA and a current employee of Complete Heating and Air in Augusta, GA. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing and watching movies.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Rhonda Arlette Conner and brother: Ronald A. Conner, Jr.
He is survived by his sons: Patrick Daniel Conner, Zachary Alexander Conner, their mother: Lisa Darlene Smith Hicks all of LaFayette, GA, sister: Kitty Reynolds of Augusta, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: 1:00 pm – Thursday – April 19, 2018 in the chapel with Jimmy Reynolds officiating.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.