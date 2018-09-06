Thomas Kevin “Tommy” Kimich Sr., 53, LaFayette, Ga.
Thomas Kevin “Tommy” Kimich, Sr., age 53, of LaFayette, GA passed away Saturday – September 1, 2018. He was born in Houston, Texas to the late Mike Kimich and Irene Bronikowski Kimich. Tommy had resided most of his life in the Houston area before moving to LaFayette, Georgia in 2008. He was a former employee of Horizon Hydraulics. He loved old cars and spending time with his family and children. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Thomas Kevin Kimich, Jr. He is survived by his wife: Kristine Lynn Longbottom Kimich of LaFayette, GA, their children: Crystal Kimich, Ashley Kimich, Michael Kimich, Alonda Kimich all of Houston, TX, Jayme Hart of Hockley, TX, Katelyn Kimich and Megan Kimich both of LaFayette, GA, twenty grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel. Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.