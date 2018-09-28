Joe Chester Butler, 67, LaFayette, Ga.
Joe Chester Butler age 67, of LaFayette, GA passed away Monday – September 24, 2018.
He was born on Lookout Mountain, Georgia to the late Milford Howard Butler and Minnie Catherine Raines Butler Jones. He was a former resident of Centre, Alabama and a longtime resident of Trion, Georgia. He was a former employee with B.J. Gamble Company. He was of the Church of God faith. He enjoyed watching westerns and raising cattle.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Johnnie Marie Haney Butler, sisters: Truvillor Butler, Evergreeen Butler Kennett, brothers: M.H. Butler, J.R. Butler, Ernest Butler, Archie Butler and Lester “Shorty” But-ler.
He is survived by his children: Don (Wendy) Butler of Hamilton, Ohio, Margie (David) McCormick of Ringgold, GA, Cory (Leann) Butler of Dalton, Ga, Jessica (David) Rosas of Dalton, GA, Jolene (Anthony) Tomaselli of LaFayette, GA, sister: Katherine “Johnnie” Garmany of Kensington, GA, brothers: Howard Butler of Whiteside, TN, David Butler of Dalton, GA, Delon Butler, Robert Butler of Kensington, GA, sixteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: 2:00 pm - Friday – September 28, 2018 in the chapel.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Jeremy Allen Conn, 35, Harrison, Tenn.
Jeremy Allen Conn, 35, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at his residence.
Jeremy had spent most of his life in the Chattanooga area and was a graduate of Ridgeland High School. He was a loyal friend to everyone and enjoyed fishing, wrestling, and the martial arts.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Edward Allen Conn, and sister, Shana Conn.
Survivors include his sons, Caleb Sterling Conn & Ethan Elijah Conn; mother, Dianna Letson; sisters, Cassey Marroquin & Chelsey Collins; grandmother, Diane Collins; two nieces & three nephews.
Funeral services: Monday, October 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chap-el.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Donald Allen Howard, Rock Spring, Ga.
Donald Allen Howard went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
He joined his daughter, Jan Howard, parents, Annie and Earl Howard, sister, Faye Bell Medley, brother, Crawford Howard, nephew, Charles Medley, niece, Annette Medley, several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Don was born on April 11, 1937 and graduated from Gordon Lee High School. He was employed by Combustion Engineering for 36 years. He retired to his home in Rock Spring, Ga., to keep busy gardening, mowing his yard, play-ing golf, helping others and oversaw the Rock Spring Community Cemetery for 18 years. He enjoyed hunting, fixing guns and wood working. He was a Boy Scout leader and baseball coach in his younger years. Don was a member of the Rock Spring UMC for 56 years and served as Trustee for 20 years. He was a teacher of the Jr. High Sunday School class and a teacher of the Joy class until recent.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernice Smith Howard, son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Hope Howard and his beloved grandson, Christian Howard, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: 11am Wednesday, September 26th at the Rock Spring UMC. Rev. Todd Smith and Rev. John Brantley will officiate.
Interment: Rock Spring Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Skip Purcell, Mike Hoggard, Joe Storey, Robert Collins, Patrick Hunter, and Brandon Neighbors. Honorary pallbearers: Members of the Joy Sunday School class, Ray Crowder, John Warren, Jeff Potts, and Ernie Brabner.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rock Spring UMC bus fund or quilt ministry P.O. Box 117 Rock Spring, GA 30739.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Lillian Francis Farrow Brown, 73, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Lillian Francis Farrow Brown, 73, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Thurs-day, September 27, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the Catoosa County area, she was self-employed for over 20 years as a sitter/caregiver and was a member of Welcome Hill Baptist Church in Ringgold.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Olie “Bug” Brown; parents, William “Buster” and Nellie Cureton Farrow; two sisters, Dora Stanley and Helen Inman; and two brothers, James Farrow and Larry Farrow.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Donna Brown of Crandall, GA., and Garry and Liticia Brown of Ringgold, GA.; two sisters, Marga-ret Smith of Ringgold, GA., and Barbara (Tim) Canales of Ringgold, GA.; four brothers, Danny (Debbie) Farrow of Ringgold, GA., Bill Farrow of Ringgold, GA., Marvin Farrow of Ringgold, GA, and Robert Farrow of Ringgold, GA.; two grandchildren, Brandy Brown of Chattanooga, TN., and Linzee Brown Ballew of Crandall, GA.; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11;00 Monday, October 1, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Gordy Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 5-8 P.m. Saturday, 9 A.M. – 8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.