James Larry Holland Sr., 75, Chickamauga, Ga.
James Larry Holland Sr., 75, of Chickamauga, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
He had lived most of his life in the Chickamauga & North Georgia area and was of the Church of God faith. He retired from Kenco Group as the Operations Manager in 2007 after more than 40 years of service. He had a long, successful life filled with family, laughter, golfing, fishing and traveling. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Effie Holland; wife, Connie Mitchell Holland and grandson, Christopher James Wilson.
Survivors include his children & spouses, Cindy & Jerry Wilson, Jimmy & Deb Holland and Johnny & Angie Holland; 2 brothers & sister-in-law, Alfred Holland and Edward & Elaine Holland; 2 sisters & brother-in-law, Roma Belcher and Faye & Stanley McKay; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Holland, Heather & Jared Cline, Tiffany Holland and Molly Holland; 2 great grandchildren, Khloe Wilson & Lorelai Holland and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 in the LaFayette Memory Gardens with Bro. Barry Williams officiating.
Visitation: After 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and prior to leaving for the cemetery on Friday at the funeral home.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home ~ J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chicka-mauga, GA.
James Elic Roper, 75, West Armuchee, Ga.
James Elic Roper, 75, of West Armuchee, passed away Wednesday October 24,2018 at Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, Ga.
He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Waymond and Edna Roper.
Survivors include his wife Frances. Children Andrea Roper and Randy Roper, grandchildren Candace Newman, Elizabeth Roper, Cherish Roper, Krista Parker, Jessica Anderson, 4 great grandchildren, sister Ann Fowler (Charles). Mr. Roper retired from Yellow Freight.
In keeping with his wishes the body will be cremated.
Memorial: Sunday October 28,2018 at 2:00 o’clock at Shiloh Baptist Church, Pastor Chuck Romain will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Donna Gay Miller, 58, Rossville, Ga.
Donna Gay Miller, 58 of Rossville, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late, Roy & Helen Geneva Miller and had moved to the LaFayette area in 1985. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Dayton High School. She was previously employed with the Showboat Lounge before moving to Florida in 1989 to pursue her Nursing Degree which she obtained in 1992. She then moved back to North Georgia in 1993 and enjoyed spending time with family & friends. She was a loving and devoted sister, aunt, partner & friend that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ray Hollingsworth.
Survivors include her partner, Valerie Miller of 29 years; sisters & brother-in-law, Tammy & Ralph McMullen and Angela Miller; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces and 3 great nephews; best friend for life, Pam Griffin & her 3 children and numerous extended family & friends.
Services will be private and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Harold Edward “Ed” Brock, 91, Chickamauga, Ga.
Harold Edward “Ed” Brock, 91, of Chickamauga, GA passed away Thursday, October25, 2018 in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Brock was a brickmason by trade for over 50 years, a member of the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church of Flintstone, GA where he was a member of the Open Door Sunday School class, served as a Deacon for many years, and in recent years as Deacon Emeritus.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Wooten Brock, parents, Elmer B. and Rose Norris Brock, and sibling Thomas Gergenski.
Survivors include his daughters; Pattie Pope and Pam(Jack) Garner; grand-children, Brooke (David) Pierce and Kristin Garner; great grandchildren, Braden Byer, Kaylee and Grayson Durham, Maggie and Wyatt Pierce, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the outstanding caring staff at Rosewood Senior Living where Ed was loved for the last four years of his life, Dr. Greg Joyner, and Amedisys Home Health. Also, a very special thanks goes out to Hearth Hospice for their care and love for Ed and his family.
Funeral services: Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11am in the South Crest Chapel. Burial will follow at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to lane-southcrestchapel.com
Visitation: Friday, October 26th, 2018 from 4-8pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.