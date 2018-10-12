Harold M. Carter, 74, LaFayette, Ga.
Harold M. Carter, age 74, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, October 09, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Ridley Carter; and daughter, Donna Carter Manning.
Survivors include his son, Tim (Chrissi) Carter of Summerville, Ga.; grandchildren, Preslea Carter, Kennedy Carter, Brandon Manning, Jessica Manning Lee, Caitlin Manning, and Josh Manning; brothers, Paul Carter and Carroll Carter both of Calhoun, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 11th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Rick Cameron, John Anderson, Jerry Turman, Bud Cameron, Ryan Broome, and Brian Hammitt.
Honorary pallbearers: Nursing staff of Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Summerville.
Visitation: Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Lee Martin Hise, 86, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Lee Martin Hise, age 86, formerly of LaFayette, Georgia died Monday, October 8th in Jefferson, Georgia, where she had resided since June 1, 2013.
A native of Walker County, she was born February 21, 1932, daughter of Julian Leroy “Red” and Sonie Ruth Swanson Martin.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, Leon Franklin “Frank” Hise, she is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Frances Martin Vess, brothers Ross Gilbert Martin and Donald Franklin Martin.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Sherman) Gibbs of LaFayette, Sonja (Joe) Morgan, and Sylvia (Jimmy) Bailey, both of Jefferson, Georgia; grandchildren, Eric (Brandi) Gibbs and Rachael Gibbs (Jim) Maples, both of LaFayette and Jim Bailey of Jefferson; three great grandchildren, Julian and Rebekah Murray and Harper Gibbs all of LaFayette.
In addition, she is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Mary Lee’s greatest passion was raising her daughters. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. She made her own clothes as well as clothes for her daughters. She also made most of her granddaughter’s dresses.
After her daughters left home she began to quilt with a group of ladies at Center Point Baptist Church of the Noble Community which she was a member of for many years. She later joined the Second Baptist Church in LaFayette and after moving to Jefferson she joined the First Baptist Church.
Visitation and service: Wednesday, October 10th at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating.
Visitation: 3:30 – 5:30 on Wednesday, October 10th at Center Point Baptist Church in LaFayette.
Funeral: 5:30 P.M. with Reverend Todd Smith officiating.
Burial: City of LaFayette Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Foundation at P.O. Box 246, Jefferson, Georgia or to the Second Baptist Church Food Pantry at 500 West Main Street, P.O. Box 542 LaFayette, Georgia.
Kenton Lowell Pfister, 58, LaFayette, Ga.
Kenton Lowell Pfister passed away from a lifetime clothed in a body sadly wracked with cerebral palsy into a glorious new life and a new body to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior on 29th September, 2018. He was 58.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) Kenneth Leon Pfister, whom Kenton greatly admired and respected.
Although trapped in a body that could not participate in active sports, indeed who never was able to walk a single step, Kenton was an avid sports fan who cheered vociferously for the Oakland Athletics and the Golden State Warriors while living in Vacaville, California, and the Atlanta Braves after moving to Chickamauga, Georgia with his mother, Freda Cagle Pfister.
Kenton is survived by his mother, who wishes she could have had the opportunity to hold him in her arms in joy one last time, and tell him again how she has always loved him deeply and honorably; his sisters, Eleanor P. (Walter) Stogsdill of Geraldine, Alabama, and his twin sister, Kristen P. (Joe) Doherty, who lives in Vacaville, California. There are four nieces, two nephews, two aunts and an uncle, plus several cousins and other relatives and friends to be counted among those touched by Kenton’s life, and the challenges he faced, endured and mostly conquered.
There was a loving bond between Kenton and his twin sister, Kristen that was only broken by circumstances bigger than their capability to handle and beyond their control. However, they know the truth.
Kenton was born 1st June, 1960 at Tripler Amy Hospital near Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii, weighing in at a “strapping” 2 pounds, 12 ounces. In the ensuring years he lived with his parents and his sisters in O’Fallon, Illinois (Scott AFB); Charleston AFB, South Carolina, where he also attended school at the Easter Seal Clinic School. From Charleston to Lajes Field on Terceira Island in the Azores Islands, at Travis AFB in California, in Vacaville and in Chickamauga, Georgia. His death occurred near LaFayette, Georgia.
For most of his life Kenton was surrounded by his family, who cherished him. His good nature, his sense of humor, his courage and his genuine affection for most people gained him friends from many areas and various walks of life. Those of us who loved Kenton were able to look beneath and beyond his physical structure and see into the sweet heart and soul of an authentically great guy.
Kenton’s mother and his sisters thank God for the awesome privilege it was to have him for the all-too-brief time he was with us. Nobody’s angst will be able to steal the wealth of memories which is his legacy to his birth family.
I want to do this, and I know Kenton would want it done as well: thank you to Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home and all the staff who treated all concerned with decency and honor, and helped ease the grief that my family and I are experiencing.
And now, my precious son, until we meet again in Heaven, I will hold you forever in my heart. Your Mom.
Dewey Lynn Busby, 43, Rossville, Ga.
Dewey Lynn Busby, 43, of Rossville passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at a local hospital.
Dewey was a lifelong resident of Walker County, attended the Lookout Mountain Assembly of God, and had worked in the Heating and Air industry and had been a ship hand in the oil industry. Dewey loved his son, he loved music, and he loved spending time with others.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas Marvin Keith, Sr. and Mescal Daniel Keith; paternal grandparents, Leo Busby and Elizabeth Busby; cousins, Jeffrey Dale Keith and Michael Shawn Keith.
Survivors include his son, Dewey Ethan Busby of Rossville; parents, Jackie and Jane Busby of Rossville; sister, Wendy Taylor of Ooltewah; brother, Bart Busby of Rossville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Celebration of Life: Friday at 4:00p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Gene Strauss, Sr. officiating.
Visitation: Friday from 2:00p.m. until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.