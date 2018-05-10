Joe Marvin Morton, 63, Chickamauga, Ga.
Joe Marvin Morton, 63, of Chickamauga went to his heavenly home April 22, 2018.
He was a member of Peavine Baptist Church and was retired from Astec Industries after 40 years. Joe was an avid fisherman and was a Georgia Bulldog fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Maude Morton and brother, Will Morton.
Survivors include the loves of his life, his wife of 44 years, Sandra K. Morton; son, Heath (Julie) Morton; grandchildren, Libby and Charlie; he had special love for Hannah, Gracie, Will and Kate Willerson; he is also survived by his brother, Sammy (Melda) Morton; several nieces and nephews, cousins, a host of church family and friends.
Funeral services: 1 PM Wednesday, April 25, at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Denny Patrick officiating.
Interment: Peavine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peavine Baptist Church, 1089 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, GA 30739.
Visitation: 2-8 PM Tuesday, April 24, at Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.
Joseph B. “J.B.” Cox, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Joseph B. “J.B.” Cox, 81, of Ringgold passed away Monday, May 7, 2018.
He was a native of Crossville, TN and had lived in the north Georgia area for most of his life. He retired in 2002 from Coors Electronics with 45 years of service. J.B. was a simple man who enjoyed spending time at home with his family and his dog, Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Margaret Cox; brothers, Clarence, Lester, Gene, and Jack Cox; and sister, Jeanette Knox.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Cox; children, Danny (Vickie) Cox of Ft. Oglethorpe and Lisa (Mark) Holden of Ringgold; brother, Elmo Cox of Crossville; grandchildren, Matthew Holden and Courtney Cox; great granddaughter, Tenlee Holden; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Thursday at 2:30p.m. at Lakewood South Memory Gardens with Pastor Mark Miller officiating.
Visitation: Thursday from 12-2p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Phyllis Ruth Hicks, 80, East Ridge, Tenn.
Phyllis Ruth Hicks, 80, of East Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in a local health care facility.
She was a native of Hopkinsville, KY, but had spent the greater part of her life in the Chattanooga area. Mrs. Hicks was a member of the former East Lake Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hicks, her parents, Houston & Eva Sisney, and four sisters.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David & Nadine Hicks; grandchildren, Ashley Hicks & David Hicks, Jr; great-grandson, Austin Hicks.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Friday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Karen Jean Hartline, 53, Rossville, Ga.
Karen Jean Hartline, 53, of Rossville, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Karen was born on September 1, 1964 in Huntsville, Alabama to the late James & Edna Boyd. She was a 1982 graduate of Stevenson High School and had spent the past fifteen years in Rossville. Karen loved fishing, cooking, spending time with her family, and spoiling her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Boyd, and nephew, Blake Thomas.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ed Hartline; daughter, Lauryn Hinton; granddaughter, Alina Hinton; sisters, Kathy Padgett & Judy White; niece, Lyndsay White.
Celebration of Karen’s life: Saturday, May 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Stjude.org.
Visitation: Saturday from 12:00 noon until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.