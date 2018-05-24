Rebecca Hulguin Alcala, 78, Flintstone, Ga.
The family of Rebecca Hulguin Alcala rejoices that she went to Heaven to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018 at the age of 78 years.
Rebecca was born on April 7, 1940, the eldest of five children to Ludovico & Ramona Hulguin of Linaon, Cauayan, Negros Occidental. After graduating from the Nursing School at Occidental Negros Provincial Hospital in 1964, she moved to Manitoba, Canada and worked for five years as a nurse. After marrying Quezon C. Alcala on December 23, 1972, she moved to Georgia and was a 42 year resident of Flintstone. In 1997, Rebecca earned a Bachelor’s in Religious Education from Covington Theological Seminary. Rebecca worked at Hutcheson Medical Center, in home health care, and Memorial Hospital.
Rebecca will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 46 years, Quezon Sr., sons, Dwight Quezon and Quezon Jr (Bernadette), and 4 grandchildren (Inara, Miles, Keaton, and Morena).
Memorial donations in memory of Rebecca can be made to the Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church Faith Promise Mission, 600 Mohawk Street, Rossville, Georgia 30741.
Imajean Lynn Thompson, 83, East Ridge, Tenn.
Imajean Lynn Thompson, 83, of East Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Mrs. Thompson was a native of Ider, Alabama and was a member of Indian Springs Church of God. She was employed as a seamstress with C.D. Gentry, loved to cook and sew.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, James Cecil Thompson, daughter, Wanda Lewis, brothers, James & Junior Lynn, sister, Louada Clark, and one grandchild, David Lewis.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Barrett, Willa Jones, & Sandra Carter; sons, Bobby “Robert” Eaton, Rodney Thompson & Scott King; sister, Flo Castleberry; and brother, Scott Lynn; eleven grandchildren.
Funeral services: Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Max Kessler officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Please share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Thursday, May 24th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.