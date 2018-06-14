Robert Daniel Lombardi, 80, LaFayette, Ga.
Robert Daniel Lombardi age 80, of LaFayette, GA passed away Saturday – June 2, 2018.
He was born in Orange, New Jersey to the late Robert Daniel and Youstina Lombardi. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a former resident of Lake Mary, Florida. He was a Registered Nurse and a Licensed Counselor and had worked at Central Florida Regional Hospital and in Home Health Services. He enjoyed reading, working puzzles, playing poker and assembling models.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Daniel Robert Lombardi.
He was loved and cherished by his wife of fifty-four years: Anita Carol Eley Lombardi of LaFayette, GA, daughter: Dawn Marie (Michael David) Pace of Ringgold, GA, Daniel Carl (Tammie Lynn) Lombardi of LaFayette, GA, grandchildren: Corey Daniel Lombardi of Chattanooga, TN, Emily Lombardi of Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am – Thursday – June 7, 2018 graveside at Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Juergen Rudolph “Rudy” Reinhardt, 76, Ringgold, Ga.
Juergen Rudolph “Rudy” Reinhardt, 76 of Ringgold, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018.
He was born in Germany but had lived in the South Florida area for most of his life before moving to Calhoun, Georgia. He was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church serving as the head of school boards, working as an elder and deacon, and successfully integrated a Mississippi Church School. His family looks forward to Christ’s soon return when they will all be reunited. He lived a full life of service to others, working initially as an E.R. R.N., then as a hospital Administrator. His last project was organizing a medical clinic network in Florida for the less fortunate. He was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf & Erna Willutzki and one sister, Gerda Kellogg.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 57 years, Shirley Reinhardt; children, Cheryl Lynne Reinhardt; Karen Lori Geldman, Richard Jeffrey Reinhardt and Jennifer Jean Reinhardt; sisters, Karin Schroeder, Ellen Paulus, Rosemarie Richartz and Hildegard Sandstrom; brother, Harry Reinhardt; 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Services will be private and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Billie F. Berry, 89, Ringgold, Ga.
Billie F. Berry, 89, of the Indian Springs community of Ringgold went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
She was a native of Clay County Alabama and had lived over 50 years in Ringgold as well as living in Pine Island, Florida. Billie graduated from the Institute of Banking and began her career at Hamilton National Bank. She retired in 1994 from the Ullenberg Corporation as their Senior Credit Manager with over 30 years of service. Billie was of the Methodist faith having attended Christ UMC. Her passions in life were her family and grandchildren, her career, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton “Cliff” Berry; six brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Janie Berry of Ringgold; two grandchildren, Carmen (Tom) Craig and Shannon (Kim) Berry; four great grandchildren, Robin Tinsley, Jacob Berry, Andrea “Andie” Hudgin, and Savannah Berry; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity that is dear to your heart in Mrs. Berry’s name.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Friday at 2:30p.m. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Pastor Bill Spencer officiating.
Visitation: Thursday from 4:00-8:00p.m. and Friday from 12:00-2:00p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.