Yvonne Sherrill Meyer, 79, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Yvonne Sherrill Meyer, 79 of Chattanooga went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and was of the Christian faith. She retired from the YMCA downtown after more than 17 years of service in Child Care and Church was her life. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her partner, Troy Cope.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Melody & (Bo) Turner, Melinda Meyer and Josh & (Vanessa) Meyer; grandchildren, Ashley & (Steve) Kuehn, J.T. Turner, Rachel Turner, Charles Meyer and Madison Meyer; 2 great grandchildren, Stetson Kuehn and Crimson Kuehn; aunt, Barbara Jones and numerous extended family & friends.
Services and burial will be private and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Lewis Revels Jr., 71, Rossville, Ga.
Lewis Revels, Jr., 71, Rossville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 18, 2018, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1947 to the late Lewis Revels Sr. and Margaret Hargraves. Mr. Revels grew up in the Rossville area and was a member of Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church. Lewis was a graduate of Rossville High School, class of 1965 and graduated from UTC with an engineering degree and a Master’s Degree from UTK. He started his career by collecting coins and was the owner of Chattanooga Coin, Inc., Choo Choo Rentals, Inc., and the Chattanooga Coin Wholesaler, Inc. Lewis was a numismatist and an entrepreneur. He was selfless and always thinking of others and always giving back to the surrounding communities. Lewis was a mentor to many and if you knew him, you knew he never met a stranger. He was the rock of his family and they loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Keith Revels.
Survivors are his wife, Mary Cantrell Revels; children, Fawn Melissa Revels, Lee Allen Revels, & Chris (Catherine) Revels; step-children, Melanie L. Acree (Scottie Hightower), Amy M. Adams (Ruble Conaster), Haley M. (Charles) Hendericks, and grandchildren, Julia Sannes, Meggan Acree, Tyler Adams, Jace Acree, Zackary Adams, Preston, Vivy, and Charley Hendericks; great-granddaughter, Layla Jane Cornwall; three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services: 1 pm Friday in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. Deborah Dickerson officiating.
Entombment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Lee Allen Revels, Tyler Adams, Jace Acree, Zackary Adams, Wes Mull, Nathan Cornwall, and Patrick Beairsto.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: 4-8 pm Thursday at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.