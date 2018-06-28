Virginia “Christine” Peters Teems, 83, Ringgold, Ga.
Virginia “Christine” Peters Teems age 83, of Ringgold, Georgia, cofounder and vice president of Teems Electric Company, Inc., died June 27, 2018 in Ringgold, following a lengthy illness.
She born on February 16, 1934 to the late Arthur Jasper Peters and Annie Dee Carpenter Peters. Mrs. Teems was a graduate of Ringgold High School and earned certification as a bookkeeper from Walker County Technical School. She managed the accounts of the business she started with her husband of 64 years, the late Vernon Marshall Teems. The company incorporated in 1961. It is a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and is still family held. In 1971, when U.S. Pipe and Steel Corporation of Chattanooga went bankrupt, leaving many area subcontractors under crushing debt, Mrs. Teems, along with her husband, took out loans to pay suppliers and repaid debts, later expanding their company, exponentially. As an active, long-time member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, she served as director of the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) for many years. She enjoyed family life and raised four children. Hobbies, when she had time to pursue them, included sewing, flower gardening and travel. She was a determined and devoted spouse and mother who grew up in the Depression-era South, overcoming obstacles through faith, persistence and hard work.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon M. Teems and her parents Annie Dee Carpenter Peters and Arthur Peters of Ringgold.
Mrs. Teems is survived by her children, Deborah Petticord (John) of Chattanooga, TN, Valerie Lawson, Miles Teems (Donna) and Mark Teems (Tammy) all of Ringgold, GA, her grandchildren are Phillip Teems, Natalie Teems Atwell (William), Christy Lawson Carter (Stephen), Katie Lawson Crocker (Thomas), Aaron Petticord (Lauren), Joanna Petticord Chan (Brian), Garrett Teems (Meagan) and Katelynn Teems Fassnacht (William). She had 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Loretta Turner (John) of Dayton, Tennessee.
Visitation: Saturday - June 30th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Wallis-Stewart Chapel of Wilson Funeral Homes at 443 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, Georgia.
Funeral: 2:00 pm on Sunday - July 1, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Danny Henson officiating.
Pallbearers: Phillip Teems, William Atwell, Thomas Crocker, Aaron Petticord, Garrett Teems, William Fassnacht and Charles Crandall.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Rosella Mae Biddle, 98, Easley, S.C.
Rosella Mae Biddle, 98, formerly of Rossville, passed from this life to meet her loving Savior on Wednesday morning June 27, 2018 at the National Health Care Center in Tullahoma, TN with family at her bedside.
She gave her life to Christ at a young age and after moving from Rossville, GA to Easley, SC in 2006, became a member of Grace Baptist Church, Liberty, SC. She was a retired employee of the Burlington (Peerless Woolen) Mills, loved singing and was a skillful seamstress and baker. Ms. Biddle will be remembered as a loving and talented aunt.
Born in Henagar, AL, to the late Cicero and Lora Ada Biddle, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon (Pearl) Biddle and Rev. S. Milford (Ozell) Biddle; sisters, Margie (Ernest) Stalvey, Nora (Houston) Shrader, Mildred (Milford) Hall, Azile (Wilbur) Ward, and Louie Biddle.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Rolen and Pastor Jeffrey Kelley officiating.
Interment: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Saturday from 11:00am-1:00pm at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.