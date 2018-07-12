Walter Wright Jr., 74, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. Walter Wright Jr. – Age 74, - Of LaFayette, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
He was born on December 13, 1943 in Alabama to the late Willie Wright, Sr. and Mary Robinson Wright. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Stamper Watson Wright. He worked for many years at Wheland Foundry and Emperor Cup.
He is survived by a dear friend, Janice Stamper; stepchildren, Felicia (Willie Cox) Stamper, Reginal Stamper, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stacey (Elizabeth) Stamper of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, Linda Dina Spates, James Lee Watson, and Willie Gene Watson of LaFayette, Georgia; aunt, Mary B. Salters of Fort Oglethorpe; best friend, Wick of LaFayette; a host of grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration service: Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 2:00 P. M. at New Bethel Christian Fellowship Church, 4009 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728 with Pastor Ken Carson officiating.
Visitation: At the church from 12:00 noon on Saturday until the funeral hour.
Interment: LaFayette Cemetery.
Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.
Billy Dean Phillips, 75, Rossville, Ga.
Billy Dean Phillips, 75, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018. Billy was born and raised on Sand Mountain in Alabama.
Billy was employed by Kay’s Kastle Ice Cream for 23 years and McKee Foods for 10 years and served three years in Seabees – United States Naval Construction Battalions. He enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and metal detecting.
Billy was preceded in death by his son, Billy LeWayne and his parents Broughton and Gladys Phillips.
Billy was a loving husband, father and brother who will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend of 56 years Velda; his children, Brian (Kelly) and Angela (Ricky); brother, Bobby; sister, Bonnie Kay (Millard); his grandchildren Beck (Cheyenne), Danyelle and Dylan and one great grandchild, Kamdyn; two nephews; loving sister-in-law, Jan (Jay) and dear friends, Dennis and Patsy McGlothin.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation: 1:00 pm until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Cremator, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
John Edward “Eddie” Thomas, 64, Chattanooga, Tenn.
John Edward “Eddie” Thomas, 64, of Chattanooga, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Thomas was a lifelong resident of the East Lake Community and received his Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from the U.T.K. Eddie was a member of the East Lake Lodge #698 F&AM and was the recipient of the Eagle Scout award with the Boy Scouts of America-Clifton Hills Council.
He enjoyed bicycling and being outdoors, being with his dog “Clyde” and spending time with family.
His parents, Ed & Blanch Thomas, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Nancy) Thomas; sisters, Frances Everhart, Shirley Thomas, Edna Thomas, & Nena (John) Hawkins; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private services at a later date.
South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Karen S. Horn, 65, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Karen S. Horn, 65, of Chattanooga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in a local hospital.
Karen was a native of North Vernon, Indiana and had lived the past 22 years in Chattanooga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archibald & Dorothy Barr Day.
Survivors include her daughters, Jill O’Neill & Anne Elise Brown; six grandchildren & six great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Day; brother, Tim Day; several nieces & nephews.
Celebration of Karen’s life at a later date.
South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Shirley Stevens Carver, 80, Rossville, Ga.
Shirley Stevens Carver, 80, of Rossville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 7, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.
She was retired from Hudson Wire after 32 years of service. Shirley enjoyed shopping, watching gameshows, golf, and gospel singing. She attended the Cloud Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl M. Brackett and Nell Roe Brackett; sister, Anne B Cox; and son, Tony Stevens.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 27 years W.C. Carver, sons Tommy (Susan) Stevens, Russell (Tammie) Stevens, sister Maxine B. (Thomas) Clements, Stepdaughters Debbie (Grant) Hobbs, Robin (Kenny) Everett, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2pm in the South Crest Chapel with Revered Bill Gardner officiating.
Visitation: Friday, July 13, 2018 from noon until the service hour in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.