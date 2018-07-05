James “Jim” L. Orr, 71, Ringgold, Ga.
James “Jim” L. Orr, 71, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a former employee of Cherokee Carpet where he worked as a CPA, a member of Rockbridge Church in Dalton, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Jim also played the steel guitar for the Representatives Gospel Quartet.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David Houston and Bernice Irene Land Orr; and brother-in-law, Danny Clark.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Maffetone Orr of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Davina Clark of Chickamauga, GA.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank and Karen Maffetone of Dalton, GA., and Joe and Cheryl Maffetone of Chatsworth, GA.; “very special grandson”, Aidan Tucker who affectionately referred to him as Nye; special aunt, Judy Wise; special uncle, Ray Land; several awesome nieces and nephews; special friends, Paul Cross and Connie Smith-Byers.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M. Friday July 6, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Stephen Hare officiating.
Interment: Catoosa Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday from 5-8 P.M. and 9 A.M. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Diane Sparkman Dedmon, 73, Ringgold, Ga.
Diane Sparkman Dedmon, 73, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia, Chattanooga area, she was a former employee of Country Inn and Suites in Dalton where she worked for over 10 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Dedmon Guerrero; and parents, Robert Henry and Ruby Mae Childers Sparkman.
Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Dedmon of Ringgold, GA.; two children, Jennifer (David) Grant of Ringgold, GA., and Tony Dedmon of Dalton, GA.; and grandson, Gavin Grant.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 7, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Dedmon officiating.
Visitation: Noon to 2 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
David Ormond Eubanks, 82, Rock Spring, Ga.
David Ormond Eubanks age 82, of Rock Spring, Georgia passed away Tuesday – July 3, 2018.
He was born in Moultrie, Georgia to the late Lonnie Ellijay Leroy Eubanks and Lilla Hutchison Eubanks. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and had resided most of his life in Chattanooga, TN. He was a truck driver for over thirty-five years and retired from Mail Contractors of Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years: Lela Lee Holloway Eubanks, daughters: Darlene Cooper, Cathy Knight, Melissa Butler, sons: Mitchell Eubanks, Daniel (Christiana) Eubanks, great-grandsons whom he dearly loved: Ryan Butler and Aaron Pursley, sisters: Daphne Cash, Carolyn Taylor, Marilyn Garey, brother: Don Eubanks, ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Homes - Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Donna Kay Anderson Sloan, 61, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Donna Kay Anderson Sloan, 61 of Chattanooga, went home to celebrate her birthday a little early with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 8, 1956 to the late, Andy & Gloria Anderson and had lived in the Chattanooga area her entire life. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a Waitress with Waffle House for more than 16 years. She loved spending time outdoors & just being in nature and she was completely devoted to her family & friends. She was always putting others needs before her own, but she never truly recovered after losing her husband, James Sloan, the love of her life 16 years ago. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her three children & spouses, Erin Sloan Frady, Chelsea & Matt Nolan and Tyler & Priscilla Sloan; sister & brother-in-law, Cecelia & Nicholas Anderson-Bascich; 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and extended family & friends.
Services will be private and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga’s North Georgia Nurses and Staff for their care and compassion during Donna’s last days.
