Beverly Ann Clayton Worley, 69, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Beverly Ann Clayton Worley, 69, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and sang with the Georgia Rhythm Band.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Franklyn Ackerman; father, Alvin Rudolph Clayton; mother, JoAnn Marie Gilbert Nelms; sister, Sheliah Jo Honeycutt; and brother, Rev. J.C. Clayton.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Worley of Tunnel Hill, GA.; two daughters, Melissa (Marvin) Craig of Tunnel Hill, GA., and Shelly (Gary) Wilbanks of Tunnel Hill, GA.; four step-children, Linda (Kendall) Cooper of Ringgold, GA., Wayne (Mary) Ackerman III of Chattanooga, TN., Jerry William (Christina) Worley of Ringgold, GA., Jessica (Lee) Lowery of Tunnel Hill, GA.; two sisters, Katy Clayton of Ringgold, GA., and Patricia (Billy) Vaughn of Red Bank, TN.; brother, Douglas Clayton of Dalton, GA.; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:30 A.M. Friday, July 20, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Thursday and 9 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
“General” Terry Stephen Crawford, 59, Chattanooga, Tenn.
“General” Terry Stephen Crawford, 59 of Chattanooga went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and was a member of Lighthouse Church. He was a Retired Navy Veteran having served during the Gulf War & Desert Storm. He served on the US Dwight E. Eisenhower CVN-69, the USS America CV-66 and the USS Constellation CV-64. He also retired from the United States Postal Service and loved playing horseshoes, bowling, singing, playing darts and had a true passion for Civil War Archaeology. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Crawford and step-father, Cecil Ward.
Survivors include his mother, Jacqueline JoAnn “Memaw” Ellard Ward; children, Nathaniel Crawford, Brandy Kirby & James IV, Jebidiah Stuart Keynon Crawford and Sara Crawford; brothers, Randy & Lori Crawford and Robin & Kathy Crawford; sister, Tiffany Woodby; 9 grandchildren, KeAira, Tucker, Emma, Keyanha, Taylor, Devinh, James V, Braxtonh and Baby Crawford; great granddaughter, Keyliegh and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the Lighthouse Church with Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Jim Shoemate officiating.
Burial: At a later date.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Friday & from 12 Noon until the time of service at the Church on Saturday.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.