Linda Joan Hendrix Harris, 68, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Linda Joan Hendrix Harris, 68, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
She was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia, Chattanooga area.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy A “Bo” Harris; parents, John Wesley and Alice Marie Flippo Hendrix; sister, Janet Hendrix and two brothers, Michael Hendrix and Darreyl Hendrix.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Chris Kellett of Tunnel Hill, GA.; sister, Darlene Hinds of Apison, TN.; brother, Mark “Pete” Hendrix of Ringgold, GA.; three grandchildren, Wesley Davis, Jazmyn Kellett and Katelyn Kellett; great grandchild, Kaylii Kellett; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 4, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Joe Sellers officiating.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Thursday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Friday at the fu-neral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
