Janice Marie Moore Weekly, 63, Ringgold, Ga.
Janice Marie Moore Weekly, 63, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Janice grew up in Columbus, Indiana and has lived in the Ringgold area since 1980.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Weekly Sr. and parents, William A. Moore and Bertha Nadine Boozer Plemons.
She is survived by three children, Steven Weekly Jr. of Ringgold, GA., Nathan (Tara) Weekly of Ringgold, GA., and Lori Weekly Dobbs of Ringgold, GA.; two sisters, Joyce Farley of Nashville, Indiana and Denise Moore of Dalton, GA.; brother, Shawn Moore of Columbus, Indiana; six grandchildren; one great grandson several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services: At a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis R. Smith, 74, East Ridge, Tenn.
Phyllis R. Smith, 74 of East Ridge, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born September 20, 1944 in Chattanooga and was “born again” in Christ at the age of 11. Phyllis was an active member of South Seminole Baptist Church since 1973. She served her church faithfully in the choir, nursery, children and adults Sunday school departments, and in missions organizations and various committees. One of her favorite things was making her church beautiful with flowers.
Phyllis graduated from Central High School in 1962 and attended business school. She retired from Unum in 1999 and spent the following years doing things for and with her granddaughters who were the special delights of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Adolph Robinson and her brother Danny Robinson.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Otis Smith, daughters Kim (Roger) Miracle and Kathy (Greg) Barry, granddaughters Kerri (Mark) Cole, Karly Helton and Kelly Helton, great grandchildren Karson, Kameron, Konnor and Katy Beth Cole, sister Patricia (David) Snyder, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends (the Cracker Barrel Gang) she loved and counted as family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Rosewood Assisted Living, for their loving and compassionate care.
Funeral services: Friday, January 18th, at 12pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane with Pastor Drew Tankersley and Reverend Roger Miracle officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hearth Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com
Visitation: Thursday from 4-8pm and Friday from 11am until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Lorenia Clark Browning, 96, Rossville, Ga.
Lorenia Clark Browning age 96, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday – January 15, 2019.
She was born in Walker County, Georgia to the late James Polk and Minnie L. Trotter Clark. She had resided most of her life in Walker County, Georgia in the Rossville and Lookout Mountain communities. She was a former employee of Trenton Spinning Mills and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, working crossword and jig-saw puzzles. She was a member of Mission Ridge Baptist Church in Rossville, Georgia.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Maitland Browning and ten siblings: Johnny Clark, Maude Higdon, Louise Chambers, Lodenia Massey, Claude Clark, Baxter Clark, Herbert Clark, Duke Clark, Bonnie Lee Higdon and Roy Clark.
She is survived by her children: Patricia Maureen (Donald) Lanza, Barbara Ann Browning all of Knoxville, TN, Jimmy (Kathy) Browning of St. Petersburg, FL, grandchildren: Kellie Henry, Kimberly Zirkle, Allen Easter, Meaghan Browning, Caroline Homme, Jon Morgan Browning, Chris Lanza, Julie Lanza, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 2:30 p.m. – Thursday – January 17, 2019 at Chattanooga National Cemetery with Brother Jim Lilley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place – Memphis, TN 38105.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.