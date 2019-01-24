Michael Alan Anderson, 58, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Michael Alan Anderson, 58, of Chattanooga, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
Mike loved and was committed to his family and the practice of law. He was known as a man of integrity and humility, and he combined this with an excep-tional work ethic to lead a decorated and respected legal career. He concentrated his practice in the area of litigation, vigorously representing his clients. He was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed running, skiing, and playing golf.
Mike graduated from The McCallie School in 1978. He received his undergraduate degree from Auburn University in 1982, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He received his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1985. He began his legal career in Birmingham, Alabama before returning to Chattanooga, becoming a partner with Gearhiser, Peters & Horton in 1987 to 1995. He then became a founding partner of Horton, Maddox & Anderson through 2010. Subsequently he joined Patrick, Beard, Schulman & Jacoway as a partner, where he continued to practice law to the highest standard.
Mike was a member of The Chattanooga Bar Association; National Trial Law-yers Association; Best Lawyers in America, personal injury litigation; National Association of Subrogation Professionals; Auburn University School of Account-ancy Advisory Board; Mid-South Super Lawyers, personal injury litigation; American Association for Justice; Tennessee Association for Justice; Alabama Association for Justice; Georgia Trial Lawyers Association; Roscoe Pound Insti-tute; and National Association of Subrogation Professionals. He was a former board member of and associated with Chattanooga Endeavors, Inc. and Cumberland Heights.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tracy Lee Anderson; son, Clayton Miles Anderson; daughter, Leslie Anne Anderson; grandchildren, Sara Grace Anderson, Charles Otis Castellano, Anderson Floyd Castellano; brother Charles David (Sue) Anderson; nephew, Jonathan David (Phyllis) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Babb Anderson, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The family requests that donations be made to Cumberland Heights, 8283 River Road Pike, Nashville, TN 37209; The McCallie School, 500 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404; Chattanooga Endeavors, Inc., 2007 East 27th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407; and McKamey Animal Center, 4500 North Access Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415.
Visitation: Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, 555 West Cloud Springs Rd, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.
Celebration of Mike’s life: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home.
Online register book may be visited at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Charles Robert ‘Bobby’ Grice Jr., 85, Rossville, Ga.
Charles Robert “Bobby” Grice Jr., 85, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 18, 2019.
He was born on December 14, 1934, in Ringgold Georgia, to the late Charles Robert Grice, Sr. and Frances Patterson Grice.
Bobby had lived his entire life in Rossville, GA. He had attended Rossville High School. He was of the Christian faith and had belonged to the congregations of Rossville First Baptist Church, South Rossville Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Tabernacle, and most recently the Christian Worship Center. Bobby was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War.
Bobby was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He leaves a legacy of faith, giving and unselfish love. In earlier years, Bobby enjoyed golfing and was a past member of the Battlefield Golf and Country Club. He was a member and past Commander of the American Legion, Post 95, East Ridge, TN. He enjoyed working in his yard, singing, laughing and reminiscing about his long full life. Bobby was a salesman having retired from Newton Chevrolet.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Doris Hoskins Grice; his grandson, Stevie Lawson; his sister Pam Young, and nephew Greg Young.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Steve Lawson of Chattanooga, TN; sister Shirley ( Ned) Cavin, Ringgold, GA; brother-in-law Doug Young, Rossville, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special neighbors and friends, Barbara and Hundley Acuff, Lois Gannaway, the Kurt Williams family, Abbi Williams, Margie and Jack Sartin, Lenoir City, TN, Bill Byrd; his Rosewood Assisted Living family, and American Legion, Post 95 and Chaplain, friends including Jack.
The family wishes to thank Rosewood Assisted Living, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA; Dr. Yap, nurses and staff of MICU and 400 East, Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, TN; the staff of Hospice of Chattanooga ; Susan Tankersley and the staff of Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bobby’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 37403, the Salvation Ar-my, 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37403 or Hospice of Chattanooga , 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN, 37416.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Private service: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.