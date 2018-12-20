Kadriana Livingston, infant
Kadriana Livingston passed away December 17, 2018.
Kadriana is the infant daughter of Kylin Livingston and Kristen Smith.
Other survivors include her paternal grandparents, Gloria (Clabon) Fairbanks and Christopher (Michelle) Livingston; maternal grandparents, Tabitha (Jake) Stone and Hardy Cox; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Condolences may be shared at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Friday, Dec. 21, at 1:00p.m. at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: Friday, Dec. 21, from 11a.m. until 12:30p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville, GA.
Stella Bernice Deal Holder Davies, 92, Rossville, Ga.
Stella Bernice Deal Holder Davies age 92, of Rossville, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Wednesday – December 19, 2018.
She was born in Cohutta, Georgia to the late Judson C. and Mary Margaret Ridley Deal. She was a resident of the Rossville area since 1952. She was a former employee of Parkway Men’s Den and was the co-owner of B.J.’s Beauty Shop in Rossville, Georgia. She was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed being in the Vota Vita Sunday School Class.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands: John B. Holder, Sr., Robert Elliot Davies, sisters: Jessie Davies, Wencie Jeffrey, Shelby Jean Campbell and brother: Tonnis Deal.
She is survived by her children: John B. (Debbie) Holder, Jr., of Rossville, GA, David (Suzanne) Holder of Flintstone, GA, Connie (Lamar) Scott of Dalton, GA, Pam (Robert) Ferguson of Rossville, GA, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm - Friday – December 21, 2018 at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Bennett.
Lie in state: At the church from 2:00 pm until the service.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.