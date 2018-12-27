Nida Enzelle Walker Silvey, 71, Lenoir City, Tenn.
Nida Enzelle Walker Silvey age 71 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Saturday morning, December 22, 2018.
Enzelle was retired from a career in nursing and was a member of Oral Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ben Silvey; grandchildren, Emily and Aimee Richard, Richard Tuohy, Jr. and Luc Tan Hoang; daughter-in-law, Tracy Bethune; parents, Rev. R. C. and Mae Walker; brother, Lendell Walker; sister, Laverne Walker Brown; several nieces, nephews; along with 1 brother-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law.
Survived by her children: Tony Bethune, Candice Silvey, Robin (Jeff) Lauderdale, Mike Coulter, and Shane Silvey; grandchildren: Gaven Tuohy, Gabriel Tuohy, Carrie Richard, Jeremy Richard, Onie Hoang, and Kimmy Evans; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Darrell Walker and wife, Pat of Ellenwood, GA, Xan Walker of Lenoir City, and Dorman Walker of Canton, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City.
Funeral services: 7 p.m. with Rev. Steve Walker officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Marie Gussie Vanhorn, 71, LaFayette, Ga.
Marie Gussie Vanhorn, age 71, of LaFayette passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018.
Gussie is a member of the LaFayette First Church of God and a retired cook for the Catoosa County Sheriff Department.
She was preceded in death by her loving friend, Fletcher Shipp; sister, Eddie Mae Vanhorn; brother, D.F. Vanhorn; and her parents, Dock and Fannie Bell Vanhorn.
She is survived by her niece, Evelyn (Eugene) Brown; nephews, David (Lola) Vanhorn, and Bobby Vanhorn; great niece, Savannah Battles; and cousin, Linda Vanhorn.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Sunday, December 23rd in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Doug Douglas officiating.
Interment: Arnold Cemetery.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until hour of service.
The arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Lawrence Ray Lovell, 50, LaFayette, Ga.
Lawrence Ray Lovell, age 50, of LaFayette passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Louisiana Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther Lovell.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Ray and Jeannie Lovell; mother, Georgina Townsend; son, Draven Lovell; sister, Lisa Brown; step-sisters, Carrie (Jeff) Jorgenson and Tina Wheeler; brother, Lance Lovell; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, December 27th in the Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Barbara Sue Webb, 75, Cedar Bluff, Ala.
Barbara Sue Webb, age 75, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., formerly of LaFayette, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Webb; and parents, Fred and Maggie Davis Clark.
Survived by her son, Roger Bruce (Tracey) Webb of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; sister, Bettye Ryder of N.C.; brother, Danny Clark of Athens, Ga.; grandchildren, Kyle Webb and Tasia Kinsey and husband, Jonathan; great grandchildren, Byrann Kinsey, Braedyn Kinsey, and Brennan Kinsey; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Pastor Marion Webb and his wife, Darlene.
Funeral service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 26th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marion Webb officiating.
Visitation: Prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Harold Eugene “Gene” Griffith, 76, Rock Spring, Ga.
Harold Eugene “Gene” Griffith, age 76, of Rock Spring passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018.
He was a member of Shield Baptist Church and worked for AIM Pest Control for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Glenn Griffith and Frances Deering Bobo; brothers, Wayne Griffith and Glenn Griffith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carolyn L. Griffith of Rock Spring; daughters, Carol (William) Fitzgerald of Tunnel Hill, Margaret (Dale) Ramey of LaFayette and Candice (Joel) Asher of LaFayette; sons, Shannon (Regina) McCormick of LaFayette, Wendel (Tabitha) Curtis of Trenton, and Tim Curtis of Tunnel Hill; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 27th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Jon Alverson and Bill Proctor officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Douglas Ray Hayes, 55, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Douglas Ray Hayes age 55, of Chattanooga passed away Monday - December 24, 2018.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Pete and Elsie Mae Clark Hayes. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia areas. He was a carpenter and was a former employee of Jerry Wilson Construction Company. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing horse-shoes, playing dice, telling jokes, listening to Rock’ n Roll music, was a Nascar fan, and loved palm trees.
Survivors include his longtime companion: Martha Ann Smith of Chattanooga, TN, son: Michael Hayes of Chattanooga, TN, sisters: Kathy Buse of Covington, GA, Martha (Ronald) Ledford of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Pamela Ridley of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, brother: David Allen Buse of Savannah, GA, nieces: Kristy (James) Kelley, Sara (Justin) Hicks, Kayla and Grace Ridley, nephews: Adam (Ashley) Schoonover, Alex Ledford, six great nephews.
Visitation: Thursday from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, all day Friday and Saturday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Saturday - December 29, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Carol Janette Erickson Malone, 56, Rossville, Ga.
Carol Janette Erickson Malone, 56, of Rossville, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was of the Christian faith. She graduated from Lakeview High School Class of 1980 and had worked most of her life as an L.P.N. for several nursing agencies throughout Chattanooga & North Georgia. She had a passion for studying Genealogy and enjoyed playing computer games. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Erickson, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Charles & Janette Beaver Burnette and paternal grandparents, Paul & Faydie Lou Geren Erickson.
Survivors include her mother & step-father, Shirley & Marlon Hancock; daughter & son-in-law, Christa Erickson & (Travis) Mathews; sisters & brothers-in-law, Deborah Erickson & (Billy) Hudgens and Constance Erickson Williams & (Rich Burkhart); brothers & sister-in-law, James Erickson, Jr. & (Tabitha Shane) and Marlon Hancock, Jr.; 5 grandchildren, Chase, Aubree, Sofia, Adelynn and Lauren; several nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 31, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Luke Williams & Bro. Norman Conley officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
James F. Cope, 82, Ringgold, Ga.
James F. Cope, 82 of Ringgold, GA passed away on December 25, 2018 at a local healthcare facility.
Condolences may be shared at Lane-SouthCrestChapel.com
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge Rossville.