William Dewain Higdon, 66, Chickamauga, Ga.
William Dewain Higdon age 66, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Tuesday – August 28, 2018.
He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Reuben Leondus and Mary Ann Henegar Higdon. He was a former employee with Gilman Paint, Brooks Weldon and the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, loved going deep sea fishing in Panama City Beach and most of all pulling practical jokes on people.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Lisa Ann Graham and brother: Michael Stephen Higdon.
He is survived by his wife of forty-six years: Martha “Pauline” Sizemore Higdon, daughter: Angela Tucker both of Chickamauga, GA, sister: Vicki Lynn (James) Starling of Rossville, GA, brother: Tommy Lee (Mattie) Morton of Ringgold, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm - Saturday – September 1, 2018 graveside at LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes - Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Danette Marie Durham, 57, Harrison, Tenn.
Danette Marie Durham, 57 of Harrison passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga area for most of her life and was the Owner & Operator of a cleaning service for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlyn Durham.
Survivors include her father, O.H. Durham; brother & sister-in-law, Ronny & Shawn Durham and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Steve Highlander officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Ray Cecil Holliefield, 87, Ringgold, Ga.
Ray Cecil Holliefield, 87, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Monday, August 27, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War, a former sales representative of A&B Food Distributors and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Vinnie Mae Gentry Holliefield; two brothers, Wayne Hollifield and Kenneth Holliefield; and three sisters, Jeanette Ballard, Dolly Clark and Linda Kay.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cleo Janette Childers Holliefield; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Lamar Kolwyck of Ringgold, GA.; grandson, James Patrick Kolwyck; three sisters, Faye Mong of Dalton, GA., Darlene Underwood of Cohutta, GA., and Geneva Shields of LaFayette, GA.; four brothers, Paul Holliefield of LaFayette, GA., Hershel Holliefield, Larry Holliefield, and Jim Holliefield all of Ringgold, GA.;, many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 30, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. David Sampson and Rev. William Lee Childers officiating.
Visitation: 11:30 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Homer Colbert “Mack” McLemore, 92, Rossville, Ga.
Homer Colbert “Mack” McLemore, age 92 of Rossville, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018.
He was born to the late Homer Colbert and Almeta Linsey McLemore in Madison, TN, has lived in the North Georgia Area for the past 60 yrs. and was of the Baptist Faith. He served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corp, during WWII, before retiring after more than 45 yrs. as an iron furniture maker. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Mack was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Green McLemore, sons, Rick McLemore and Dan McLemore, sister, Virginia Mullins and brother, O’Dell McLemore.
He is survived by his children, Deborah McBee, Donna (Buddy) Strickland and Darryl McLemore, sisters, Jeanette Perry, Eva Goodner and Shirley Bowen, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1:00 pm Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday and prior to the service on Thursday.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Wanda Jean Elliott Yates, 82, Ringgold, Ga.
Wanda Jean Elliott Yates, 82, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
A resident of the Ringgold area for the past 51 years, Wanda attended Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle and was a former employee of Simco Saddlery and Ft. Oglethorpe Nursing Home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Desmond Yates; parents, Rell and Cassie Viola Bolt Elliott; sister, Barbara McDaniel; and two brothers, John T. Elliott and James V. Elliott.
She is survived by two children, Pam (Steve) Holsomback of Ringgold, GA., and Tony Yates of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Elliott of Ringgold, GA.; grandson, Ricky (Katherine) Holsomback of Ringgold, GA.; great grandson, John Holsomback; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Saturday September 1, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Atkins officiating.
Interment: Dailey Hills Cemetery.
Visitation: Saturday from 10 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Martin-Boyd Christian Home for all the care given to Wanda and the family during her stay.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
