James William Patton, 88, LaFayette, Ga.
James William Patton age 88, of LaFayette, GA passed away at his home Wednesday evening– August 15, 2018.
He was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Thomas Jesse and Leda Belle Cantrell Patton. Jim attended Chattanooga Valley High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He worked for thirty-eight years at Wheland Foundry, retiring in 1986. He worked in quality control, production scheduling and as a customer sales representative. For several years, he served as lecturer at the Highway Alcohol Safety Program (HASP) at Chattanooga State Technical Community College. Jim worked for forty years as a stagehand for the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees and served as I.A.T.S.E. Local 140 President from the 1970s to 2012 when he retired from I.A.T.S.E. Jim enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, gardening and reading.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Mary Helen Patton Blackwell, brothers: Reverend Paul Patton and Kenneth Patton, and step-son: Joseph Lee Simmons.
He is survived by his wife: Glenda Margaret Pless Patton of LaFayette, GA, their children: Pamela Patton, Patti Patton Broom, Randy Patton, Kim Patton Phillips all of Chattanooga, TN, Michael Simmons of Jackson, MS, brother: David Patton of FL, grandchildren: Cole Patton of Atlanta, GA, Corey Broom of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, Patton Phillips of Chattanooga, TN, Suzanne Branam of Chattanooga, TN, Kerry Broom Stock of Chattanooga, TN, Leigh Shultz of Chattanooga, TN, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Saturday – August 18, 2018 at the funeral home from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Funeral services: August 18, 7:00 pm in the chapel with family and friends celebrating Jim’s life.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
William Curtis Johnson, Jr., 81 Chattanooga, Tenn.
William Curtis Johnson, Jr., 81 of Chattanooga went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 16, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and attended Wallaceville Church of God. He retired from the United States Air Force after more than 27 years of service to our country. He enjoyed going to Pigeon Forge and he also loved going to Casinos. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Ware Johnson; children, Sharon Wilson, Rita & Mark Magness and Steve & Essie Ware; sisters, Betty Criscoe, Diane Phillips and Patricia Sutton; several grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Minister Lamar Walker officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Visitation: Monday from 3-8 p.m. and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.