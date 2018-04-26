Bonell Knight Fowler, 87, Ringgold, Ga.
Bonell Knight Fowler, 87, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018.
A native of Coweta County, Georgia; Bonell has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 56 years and was formerly of LaGrange, Georgia. She was a former employee of I Gluv Inc and attended Ringgold First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin L. Knight; second husband, Marles Fowler; father, Henry Jones; and mother, Mildred Stitcher Gladney.
She is survived by five children, Charlotte (Curtis) Knight Pierce of LaGrange, GA., Dennis (Kim) Knight of Ringgold, GA., Leslie (Cindy) Knight of Ringgold, GA., Jan Mashburn of Ringgold, GA., and Debbie (Mack) Knight Hill of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Maxine Bowen of LaGrange, GA.; brother, Jerry Gladney of Thomasville, GA.; eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Saturday April 28, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens-South.
Visitation: Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Bruce Allen Biggers, 56, Rossville, Ga.
Bruce Allen Biggers age 56, of Rossville, GA passed away Wednesday – April 25, 2018.
He was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia to the late James William and Dorothy Joyce Lively Biggers. He was a lifelong resident of the LaFayette and Rossville areas. He was a former employee of Convergys in Chattanooga, TN for over twenty years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Tabernacle in Rock Spring, GA. Bruce was an avid Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldawgs fan. He enjoyed coaching Little League Football with the LaFayette Recreation Association and girls softball at the Rock Spring Athletic Association.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Dana Julie Romines Biggers, sisters: Debbie Lindsey, Mary Biggers and brother: Roger Biggers.
He is survived by his children: James "Jimmy" William (Brandy) Biggers II of LaFayette, GA, Amanda Marie (Cory) Root of Harrison, TN, Jarod Lee Biggers, Sara Michele Biggers both of Rossville, GA, grandchildren: Donovan, Zoey, Remy, Zorianna, Kiana, Ava, Warner, sisters: Gail Manis and Glenda (Wilmer) Manis all of LaFayette, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Saturday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: In the chapel at 11:00 am – Saturday – April 28, 2018 with Ministers: Fred Pursley, Shane Cloud and Jack Smith officiating.
Burial: Rock Spring Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Phillip C. Gilstrap, 71, Clayton, Ga.
Phillip C. Gilstrap, 71, passed away April 13, 2018.
He was the son of the late Roy and Sara Gilstrap of Chickamauga, Ga.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Gail. Also surviving are two sons, Craig M. Gilstrap and Charles A. Gilstrap, both of Richmond, Va.; three brothers, David Gilstrap of Cleveland, Tn., Michael Gilstrap of Lillian, Alabama and Paul Gilstrap of Cleveland, Tn,; as well as four grandchildren, Austin Gilstrap, Dylan Gilstrap, Bryce Gilstrap and Carleigh Gilstrap.
Phil was raised in Chickamauga, Ga. where he found the love of his life, Wanda Gail, and they celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary in 2017. He attended Gordon Lee High School in Chickamauga and graduated with the class of 1964. He then attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1969. He worked with Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company/Unium for 30 years. The last 19 years he was self-employed as a Group Life, Health and Disability Insurance consultant.
Phil and Wanda Gail moved from Richmond, Va. to Clayton, Ga. in 2001 in order to be close to the beautiful Georgia mountains. Phil loved hunting, fishing, golf and being with his two boys and grandchildren. Other than his family, his next greatest love was the Georgia Bulldogs.
Memorial service: At the Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church in Chickamauga, Ga. on June 2, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF Tallulah Chapter c/o UCB, P.O. Box 1250, Clayton, Ga. 30525.
Beck Funeral Home in Clayton is in charge of arrangements.
If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599.
An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.