Jerry Sue Erwin, 81, Rossville, Ga.
Jerry Sue Erwin, 81, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Uyless "Shorty" & Nona Sprayberry Erwin, and sisters, Doris Erwin Case, Jeanette Erwin Britt, and Brenda Gail Erwin.
Survivors include her sister, Carol (Charles) Whitt, and brother, Rickey (Kay) Erwin; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: Friday, April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park with Rev. Justin Keatings officiating.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Margaret Ann Wilcox Casteel, 78, Rossville, Ga.
Margaret Ann Wilcox Casteel, 78, of Rossville went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Mrs. Casteel was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and Rossville and was a member of the Life Restoration Center Church. Her passions in life were God, her family, enjoying the outdoors, working in the yard, bird watching, camping, and collecting porcelain dolls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harim and Leona Wilcox; brothers, Raymond Wilcox and Lester Wilcox; and aunt, Edna McNabb McGee.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Donald Casteel; five children, Carolyn (Steve) McCamy of Ooltewah, LaShawn Casteel of Rossville, Donnie Casteel of Rossville, Ronnie Casteel of Rossville, and DeWayne Casteel of Chickamauga; sister, Corine Mary Wilcox of Hixson; brother Bill (Frankie) Wilcox of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren, Melissa Harvey, Matt Casteel, Brandon Casteel, and Josh Casteel; two special nieces, Teresa Dabbs and Johnny Sue Bryant; nephew, Marty Bryant; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 12 noon in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Tim Ashley officiating.
Interment: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Friday from 2-9p.m.and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.