Leo Art Ingram, 65, Athens, Tenn.
Leo Art Ingram, 65, of Athens, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 14, 2018.
A resident of the Athens area for most of his life, he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a retired employee of East Ridge Hospital HCA where he was an RN for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Turner and Bessie Mae Watkins Ingram; and brother, Robert Wayne Ingram. He is survived by his son, Wesley (Lauren) Ingram of Knoxville, TN.; sister, Glenda Faye Cate of Riceville, TN.; two brothers, William Floyd Ingram of Athens, TN and Franklin Ross Ingram of Niota, TN.; several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
David Neal Bunch, 59, Rossville, Ga.
David Neal Bunch, 59, of Rossville, Georgia, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at his residence.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold and Rossville areas, he was self-employed for 20 years and was of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Lee and Sara Louise Rhodes Bunch; two sisters, Alice Faulkenberry and Geraldine Irwin; and brother, Benjamin Bunch.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Blakemore Bunch of Rossville, GA.; step-daughter, Michelle Wycuff of Rossville, GA.; eight sisters, Frankie Haynes, Nancy Bolden, Linda Tipton, Lida Ariks, Sandra Bunch, Doris Powers and Deloris Tipton all of Ringgold, GA., and Hazel Dominick of Chatsworth, GA. ; four brothers, J.W. Bunch, Joe Bill Bunch, Michael Bunch and Doug Bunch all of Ringgold, GA.; four step-grandchildren, Dustin Weyler, Robin Weyler, Cody Weyler and Rhonda Weyler; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 3:00 P.M. Monday, September 17, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bobby Henson officiating.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Linda Summey McKissick, 69, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Linda Summey McKissick, 69, of Chattanooga went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area and was of the Church of God faith. She was previously employed with the Epicurean Restaurant for more than 15 years as a waitress and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Dorothy Summey and her husband, Richard McKissick, Sr.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Vanessa & Ricky Simpson, Vickie Knicely, Rik & Sallie McKissick, Jr., Melissa McKissick and Sonya & Michael Boles; brothers & sisters-in-law, Talley & Betty Summey, Ted & Ann Summey and Tim Summey; sisters & brothers-in-law, Elaine & Roy Cope and Faye & Dennis Combs; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Roy Cope officiating.
Burial: Tyner Cemetery.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Betty Jo Rothell McDaniel, 81 Caldwell, Ohio
Betty Jo Rothell McDaniel, 81 of Caldwell, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 15, 2018.
She was born in Fort Payne, AL to the late Irby & Pat Wehunt Rothell and was of the Baptist faith. She had lived in Akron, Ohio for most of her life and loved playing Bingo and listening to country music. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will truly be missed by all that knew her.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon McDaniel; brothers, James “Boy”, Rex, Wayne, Travis and Larry Rothell.
Survivors include her children, Vicky & Gene Penland, Sheila Taylor and Ricky McDaniel; sisters, Velma & Roger Boman and Glenda Thompson; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 in the LaFayette Chapel with Bro. David Durham officiating.
Burial will be private.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes ~ LaFayette Chapel, LaFayette, Georgia.
Bertie Beatrice Douglas Apple, 91, Ringgold, Ga.
Bertie Beatrice Douglas Apple, 91, of Ringgold, Georgia, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018.
A native of Elk Valley, Tennessee, she has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 20 years and was formerly of Greenwood, Indiana. She was a member of the Ringgold First Baptist Church and was a member of the Joy choir.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Glendon Apple; parents, Thomas and Charity Duncan Douglas; four sisters, Evelyn Davis Stinsen, Anna Belle Morgan, Estelle Ballew, and Inez Margaret Douglas; and brother, James Marion Douglas.
She is survived by two children, Thelma Fountain of Ringgold, GA., and David Douglas Apple of Ringgold, GA.; two sisters, Ella Ruth Foust of Knoxville, TN., and Gennetta Irene Russell of Lafollette, TN.; one grandson, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Apple’s Chapel Cemetery in Paoli, Indiana.
Local arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.