Cheri Halbrooks Woodall, 59, Ringgold, Ga.
Cheri Halbrooks Woodall, age 59, lifelong resident of Ringgold, Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on September 1, 2018.
A graduate from the Class of 1976, Ringgold High School, where she was the Tiger mascot and cheerleader, Cheri loved to dance and sing. She always had most caring and giving heart, her smile and laughter was contagious. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her, and those that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Survivors include her husband Mark Woodall, a daughter Christy Black Gar-ner. Granddaughters Tristen Bailey, Jenah Garner. Sisters Robin Hawkham Smith, Vicki Halbrooks Wilson, stepsister Tery Halbrooks Collins. Her lifelong best friend, Lynn Ramey Palmer. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vivian (Vi) and Bill Hawkham, Tommy R. (T.R.) Halbrooks. Grandparents Bonnie Miller Bromley, L.B. Brom-ley, Clarence and Annie Halbrooks.
Her beautiful life will forever be deeply cherished and missed by her family, including all whom had the privilege to have known her.
Celebration of her life: Saturday September 29.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to her daughters' home at 762 Smitherman Road, Ringgold, GA 30736.
Thomas Lee Lowrance 74, Dalton, Ga.
Thomas Lee Lowrance age 74, of Dalton, GA passed away Friday – September 21, 2018.
He was born in LaFayette, Georgia and had resided most of his life in the LaFayette area until moving to Dalton in 2000. He was a truck driver for Carpet Center Leasing, Foam Products and retired from Shaw Industries in 1999. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Villanow, Georgia. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and classic cars. He was the former Master Sergeant with Fort Oglethorpe Volunteer Fire Department – Station Seven.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Curtis Lee and Lottie Jane Goodson Lowrance, sister: Donna Painter and brother: Alan Lowrance.
He is survived by his former wife: Audrey Jean Lowrance, sons: Thomas Gary Lowrance of LaFayette, GA, Christopher Lee (Amanda) Lowrance of Belleville, Illinois, daughter-in-law: Sandra Howington of Rossville, GA, grandchildren: Savannah Marie, Madison Lee, Kathleen Rae, Calli Lynn, Thomas Jaxson Lowrance, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Sunday morning after 10:00 am prior to the service. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm - Sunday – September 23, 2018 in the chapel with Chaplain Craig Miles officiating.
Burial: Macedonia Cemetery – Villanow, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes–LaFayette Chapel.
June Crowder Garmany, 89, Chickamauga, Ga.
June Crowder Garmany age 89, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Friday – September 21, 2018.
She was born in Chickamauga to the late Clarence Earl and Willie Mae Bailey Crowder. She was a graduate of Gordon Lee High School – Class of 1946 and attended the University of Chattanooga. She was a former resident of East Ridge and Brainerd, TN and had resided most of her life in Chickamauga and Rock Spring, GA. June and her husband owned and operated Independent Gas Company in East Ridge from 1971-1999. She had also enjoyed working for Fowler Brothers Furniture in Chattanooga, TN where she worked as a decorator. June delighted to spend her life for others and she relished the privilege of bringing good to those she loved. Her home seemed to become her whole family’s home. She was a member of Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church in Chickamauga, Georgia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to all her family.
June is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years: Wirt W. Garmany, Jr.
She is survived by her son: Wirt W. (Evelyn) Garmany III of Chickamauga, GA, grandson: Hutchinson D. (Ashley) Garmany of Trenton, GA, five great-grandchildren: Hutchison D. Garmany, Jr, Winters Garmany, Grey Garmany, Robert “Bo” Garmany, Marie “Mae” Garmany, brother: Reynolds (Mildred) Crowder of Chickamauga, GA, step-grandsons: Kevin (Tonya) Graham of Dalton, GA, Keith (Rhonda) Graham of Gurley, AL, three step-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.
Visitation: Sunday from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am – Monday – September 24, 2018 at Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church with Dr. Joseph V. Novenson.
Burial: Garmany Cemetery – Kensington, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church or Grace Community Church in Trenton, Georgia.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Thrive and Tapistry Hospice for their love and excellent care.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
George T. Carden, 72, Cartersville, Ga.
George T. Carden, 72, of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 23rd in a local health care facility.
Mr. Carden loved to hunt, fish, watch NASCAR, and listen to gospel and country music.
Survivors include his daughter, Bridget (Jason) Weiss; son, Danny Carden; sister, Doris Vice; three grandchildren: Jackson, Jacob, and Joseph Weiss; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Carden, son, Terry Carden, four brothers, Wayne, Tommy, Billy, and Donnie Carden, and his parents, William and Nettie Carden.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements by South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Janet M. Kelley, 73, Chickamauga, Ga.
Janet M. Kelley, 73 of Chickamauga, passed away Thursday September 20, 2018 in her home and is reunited with the love of her life and is walking with her Savior.
Mrs. Kelley was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Grand Center Baptist Church and was known for her cooking, especially biscuits. She loved her family with a passion and was skilled at cross-stitch and embroidery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy S. Kelley, Sr., son, Dale Kelley, and her parents George and Mildred Hamilton.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Michael) Sherrill of Chickamauga; son, Billy (Amy) Kelley of Chickamauga; brothers, Jerry Hamilton of Tunnel Hill, Larry Hamilton of Calhoun, David Hamilton of Chickamauga; sisters, Barbara Hill of LaFayette and Darlene Brite of Chickamauga; grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, MyKayla, Benjamin, and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Matthew, and Christian Sherrill, and Haiden Kelley.
Funeral services: Monday, September 24th at 1:00pm in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Jeremy Neal officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Sunday from 12-8pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Sara Sue Sewell Stewart, 90
Sara Sue Sewell Stewart, a child of the King, claimed her eternal inheritance on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
At the age of 90, she lived a full life. She loved the Lord her God and her family. She was a servant that loved sharing a meal and a pot of coffee with friends and family.
Proverbs 31:28 “Her children rise up and call her blessed;”.
Greeting her in Heaven are her husband, Catoosa County Sheriff, John D Stewart; parents, W.Pope and Nora Sewell; and sisters, Gladys Hyde, Elizabeth Parham, Annie Parham and Dot Watkins.
She leaves behind her son, John (Lisa) Stewart, Jr.; three grandchildren, Jacob Stewart, Joshua Stewart and Rachael (Eric) Cevere; two great-grandchildren, Aryah and Carter Cevere; three brothers, W.Lee Sewell, Thomas Sewell and Bobby Sewell; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 5-7PM at McKoon Funeral Home.
Funeral services: Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM from the McKoon
Funeral Home Chapel, 38 Jackson Street with Rev. Jerry “Butch” Hullander officiating.
Pallbearers: Grandsons, Jacob Stewart, Joshua Stewart and Eric Cevere; and nephews, James Watkins, Gary Parham and Ron Hyde.
Honorary escort: Brothers, W. Lee Sewell, Thomas Sewell, Bobby Sewell; and, life-long friend, Searcy Jackson.
Graveside services: Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 3:00PM at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1020 Mt. Vernon Road, Ringgold, GA. The funeral procession will pass in front of the county courthouse before going to Mt. Vernon Cemetery for her burial.
Honorary escort: Her nephew, Dennis Stewart; and members of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or at www.alz.org.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 or at www.alz.org.