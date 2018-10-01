Sarah Louise Williams Holland, 77, Chickamauga, Ga.
Sarah Louise Williams Holland age 77, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Friday – September 28, 2018.
She was born in Dekalb County Alabama to the late Ray H. and Sylvia Lou Phillips Williams. She was of the Church of God faith and had resided the past sixty-one years in Chickamauga. She enjoyed drawing pictures, sewing, gardening and making jewelry.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years: Reverend: Alfred L Holland, their children: Debbie (Ronnie) Goins, Michael Holland all of Chickamauga, GA, Aaron (Carla) Holland of Smyrna Beach, FL, her siblings: Brenda Elliot of LaFayette, GA, Donna Frye of Atlanta, GA, Sheila Feagan of Rossville, GA, David Williams of Chickamauga, GA, Billy Williams of Cleveland, TN, Allen Williams of Dekalb County, AL, Chickamauga, GA, seven grandchil-dren.
Visitation: Sunday from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Monday after 9:00 am until the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Monday – October 1, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend Greg Belcher presiding.
Burial: Chickamauga Cemetery.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Jennifer Tindell Coffman, 49, Ringgold, Ga.
Jennifer Tindell Coffman, 49 of Ringgold, passed away Thursday, September 27th, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Jennifer was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. She was a 1987 graduate of Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School. Jennifer loved animals, the Georgia Bulldogs, and children and they loved her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Vic Graham.
Survivors include her parents, Doyle (Debbie) Tindell and Patty (Larry) Gra-ham; brother, Chris (Linda) Graham; sister, Robyn (Jeff) Dill; several uncles, aunts, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Monday, October 1, 2018 at 2pm in the South Crest Chapel.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Saturday from 4-8pm and Sunday from 2-6pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Thomas “Tom” Russell Brown, 67, Ringgold, Ga.
Thomas “Tom” Russell Brown, 67, of Ringgold, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in a local hospital.
Tom shared on multiple occasions his salvation in the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born June 21, 1951 in Rainelle, WV to the late Joseph & Charlotte Mann Brown. At the age of 9 his family moved to Jupiter, FL where he lived until moving to Chattanooga. Tom had 30 years of employment with Waste Management, both in Florida and Chattanooga. He never met a stranger and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his step-mother, Frances Bryan Brown, and brother, William David Brown.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Martha Brown; daughters, Joan Ann Brown, Fullerton, CA, Tammy (Sheldon, Jr.) Cash, Bristol, TN, and Kim Whitworth(Greg Dyar), Ringgold, GA; grandsons, Brandon Brewer, Jack-sonville, FL, Zach Dyar, Ringgold, GA, Sheldon II, Chris, and Matt Cash, Bristol, TN; granddaughter, Heather Whitworth, Ringgold, GA, granddaughter, Kara Murdock, Ringgold, GA; great-grandsons, Camron Lay, Ssiah & Kash Murdock; great-granddaughter, Addilyn Goins, all of Ringgold; brothers, Michael (Joy) Brown, Ringgold, GA, Steven Brown, Chattanooga, TN, Mike (Jennifer) Bryan, West Warwick, RI, and Bruce (Jeanie) Bryan, Dalton, GA; many nieces and nephews.
Everyone loved their “Papaw” and “Uncle Tom” and wanted to hear his stories of his adventures in life.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Celebration of life: Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 4pm at the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Danny Henson officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from 2-4pm in South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.