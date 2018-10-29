Anthony “Tony” Clark Tolbert, 59, Ringgold, Ga.
Anthony “Tony” Clark Tolbert, 59, of Ringgold, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.
He had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life and was of the Christian faith. He was a proud U. S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gennie Lewis Tolbert & Jerry Tolbert and brother, Duane Tolbert.
Survivors include his wife, Sheri Goff Tolbert; daughter, Holly Tolbert Gilliam; step-children, James (Delonda) Wood, Adam Wood and Dustin (Ryan) Oliver; sisters, Renee (Junior) Smith and Valerie (Mark) Champion; brothers, Phillip Tolbert and Ron (Kenji) Neal; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Services: At a later date.
No visitation at the funeral home.
William VanBuren “Billy” Brogdon Sr., 68, Rossville, Ga.
William VanBuren “Billy” Brogdon Sr., 68, of Rossville, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was of the Baptist faith. He had worked most of his life as an Auto Mechanic and loved riding motorcycles and spending time with his family & friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Catherine Brogdon; sister, Cathy Goff and brother, Thomas Brogdon.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 48 years, Susan Houser Brogdon; children, William Brogdon, Jr. and Brandy Brogdon; 6 grandchildren, Brett Brogdon, Kelly Brogdon, Logan Vail, Madison Vail, Mason Giles and Lola Giles; 2 great grandchildren, Brayden Boatfield and Addilyn Brogdon; and numerous extended family & friends.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 4 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services and burial: Private.
Betty Louise Black Johnson, 83, Ringgold, Ga.
Betty Louise Black Johnson, 83, a lifelong Ringgold, GA resident fell asleep in death Oct. 27, 2018.
Her warm smile and wonderful personality will be missed by her loving family and multitude of friends.
She had a firm faith in the promise Jesus made at John 5:28, 29 that those in the graves will have a resurrection to life. And like Isaiah 33:24 says there will be no sickness or pain in paradise. She survived 7 heart attacks and that will be a thing of the past. Betty was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1974.
She was a graduate of Ringgold High Class of 1954, worked 30 years at BellSouth/AT&T.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Nellie Black, and her husband of 61 years Clay Johnson.
She leaves behind her 2 sons, Ray Johnson of Ringgold, and Sammy (Dianne) Johnson of Ringgold and their boys Corey and Chandler Johnson.
The family is very thankful for all the support & love of many friends and family. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice of Chattanooga.
Funeral service: 2 PM Saturday with Mark Henderson and Jim Wiley officiating.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 4 – 8 PM Friday at Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.