Timothy “Tim” Edward Broome, 57, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at his residence.
A resident of the Ringgold area most of his life, Tim worked in sales for many years and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ginger Bonifacious Broome of Tunnel Hill, GA.; mother, Shirley Broome of Tunnel Hill, GA.; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Diana Bonifacious of Rock Spring, GA.; three children, Christen (Jeremy) Broome McNelley of Ringgold, GA., Michael Edward (Amanda) Broome of Ringgold, GA., and Daniel Ryan (April) Broome of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Tammy Williams of Ringgold, GA.; five grandchildren, Kayde, Mia, Riley, Ava, and Karter; several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the home of Carl and Diana Bonifacious 2569 Kay Conley Rd. Rock Spring, GA. 30739.
William Howard “Butch” Oswalt Jr. , 71 of LaFayette, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life and was a member of Battlefield Ministries Church. He was an Air National Guard Veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era and was previously employed with Parker’s Garage for more than 25 years as a mechanic. He loved The Lord, enjoyed reading and spending time with his family & friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Geneva Oswalt and step-brother, Bill Oswalt.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 43 years, Regina Lowrance Oswalt; children, Thomas Edward Blevins, Tricia Kaye Scherer and Ronald Oswalt; brothers & sisters-in-law, Steve (Darlene) Oswalt and Jimmy Lee (Susie) Oswalt; sister, Deanne Westbrook; 3 grandchildren, Regina Kaye Lindsey, Emma Harding and Amy Elizabeth Atchley; 4 great grandchildren, Payten Lindsey, Kaylee Atchley, James Harding and Zander Payles; several nieces, nephews and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in the LaFayette Chapel with Bishop Darrell Vaughn officiating.
Burial: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Visitation: After 4:00 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
