Mary Christine Barrows, 62, of Flintstone, Georgia passed away Friday, Octo-ber 19, 2018.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on January 8, 1956 to the late Roy Martin Barrows, Jr. and Shirley Barrows, but had lived in the Lookout Mountain area for most of her life. Christy was a graduate of Red Bank High School, class of 1974 and also attended Brigham Young University in Utah and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She was a longtime faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chattanooga Valley Ward. Christy was a proud aunt to all her nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved & adored her family and shared that love with everyone. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her siblings, Vicky (Chip) VanLeigh of Deer Lodge, TN, Marty (Babs) Barrows of Chattanooga, TN, Ronny (Melissa) Barrows of Chatta-nooga, TN and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as her lifelong friend, Leanne Forrester (Ellis).
Celebration of life service: 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chattanooga Valley Ward with Bishop Na-than Evans officiating.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, (800) 227-2345, cancer.org or the Alzheimer’s Association, (800) 272-3900, alz.org.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Dean Kai Correll & Edward Kato Correll, twin sons of Te’ea Roberts & James Taylor Correll of Rossville, passed away on October 17, 2018 & October 18, 2018 in a local hospital.
Survivors include their brother, James Kash Correll.
Graveside services: Monday, October 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.