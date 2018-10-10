Kenneth Walter Shepard, 73, Ringgold, Ga.
Kenneth Walter Shepard, 73, passed away in his home in Ringgold, Georgia, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
He leaves behind his wife, Denise Shepard, a son, Aaron Shepard, two daughters, Holly (Shane) Milne and Amy (Bob) Chouinard, two brothers, Willie Shepard and Gordon (Teresa) Shepard, a grandson, Jackson Chouinard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Shepard, and his sister, Carrole (Terry) McCully.
Mr. Shepard grew up in Powell, Tennessee, and attended Clinton High School. Following his service in the Tennessee National Guard, he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he discovered his passion for biological sciences and teaching. Ken earned degrees of Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education.
His over 30-year career in education included classroom teaching, school administration, Chattanooga City Schools Director of Science & Mathematics, National Science Foundation Grant Administrator, and Interim Superintendent of Chattanooga City Schools.
A memorial celebrating his life will be announced by the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Park Foundation at bit.ly/national-park-foundation.
You are encouraged to share a memory of Mr. Shepard and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist his family with these arrange-ments.
Louise Prince, 94, Chickamauga, Ga.
Louise Prince, age 94, lifelong resident of Chickamauga, Walker Co., GA, de-parted this life on October 8, 2018.
She was born June 18, 1924 to the late Issac R. and Lula Parris Potter.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ira T. Prince, several brothers and sisters and grandson, Miki Ellis.
Louise is survived by her children, Wayne (Wanda) Prince, Ira Phillip Prince, Michael (Victoria) Prince and Dianne Prince Ellis, grandchildren, David Perry, Cassie Prince, Jennifer Prince (Justin) Clements, Ryan (Katlyn) Ellis, Brandon Hendrick, Christopher Hendrick, Breana Hendrick, Daniel Hendrick, Joe Hayes Prince, Hailey Prince, Michael Prince, Jr., and Jessica Case, great grand-children, Courtney Perry, Jackson Clements and Kali Crawford Ellis and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in the Chickamauga City Cemetery.
Visitation: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday and prior to leaving for the Cemetery on Thursday.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamauga.
Iris Lea Craver Marsh, 78, Chickamauga, Ga.
Iris Lea Craver Marsh, age 78 of Chickamauga, passed away on Tuesday, October 09, 2018.
She was born to the late Robert L. and Louise Harvey Carver in Florida, has lived in the Chickamauga area since 1973 and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
Iris was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Craven Head and brother, George Cox.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 56 yrs., Jack Marsh, children, Ken-neth Marsh and Rodney (Michele) Marsh, siblings, Robbie Craver, Phillip Cox, Johnny Cox, Linda Lou Cox and Maggie Cox Goodman, grandson, Justin Marsh and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamau-ga.
William “Bill” McMillon, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
William “Bill” McMillon, 81 of Ringgold, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life and was a member & deacon at Ringgold First Baptist Church. He was an Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was previously employed with the Catoosa County School System as a Bus Driver for more than 18 years and also with Hess Oil as a Superintendent for several years. He loved to sing in the Church Choir and adored the community of Ringgold. He served the city of Ringgold as a Councilman from 1995 – 2011, Vice Mayor from 2006 – 2008 and was instrumental in so many areas of the building and rebuilding projects in Ringgold, such as the Children’s Park, Creek Walk, The Depot and the New City Hall building. He was a loving and devoted brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather & more importantly a man of God who led by example with his faith and unconditional love, his wisdom and support, his knowledge and his conversations about anything and everything will live on in the memories of his family & friends who will truly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. J.W. McMillon and his loving wife, Patricia “Pat” McMillon.
Survivors include his children, Cathy McMillon of Ringgold, GA, Debbie (Scott) McMillon Henry of Greeneville, SC, William “Scott” (Peg) McMillon of Ringgold, GA and Tammy (Randall) McMillon Smith of Odessa, TX; sister, Minerva Kelley of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Shauna Hackler, Graham & (Tyler Dale) Williams, Colten Smith, Jesse McMillon, Austin Williams & (fiancé Kelsey Eberhart), Layten Smith and Carlee Smith; great grandchildren, Thomas Hackler, III, Liam Hackler and Connor Hackler and numerous ex-tended family & friends.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018 in the Ringgold First Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Kennedy officiating. Private burial after the ser-vices.
Visitation: 4 – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 12 – 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
Jackie Bryan Morton, 82, Flintstone, Ga.
Jackie Bryan Morton, 82, of Flintstone, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Morton was a native of Chattanooga but had spent the greater part of his life in the Flintstone area and was a graduate of Kirkman High School. He retired from Coors/3M Corporation following 44 years of service, served eight years in the Naval Reserve, and attended the Church of the Nazarene and Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church. Mr. Morton enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.R. & Irene Hood, grandmother, Fannie Bond, and grandson, Tyler Morton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Jean Massey Morton; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick & Susan Morton, and Darrell & Melanie Morton; grandchildren, Janel Morton, Beth (Josh) Elleman, Missy (Cody) Lee, Kyle & Ryley Morton; eight great-grandchildren.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Graveside services: Wednesday at 12:00 noon at Lakewood Memory Gar-dens, South with Pastor Joe Brown officiating.
Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Leona Dunn, 83, Rossville, Ga.
Leona Dunn, 83, of Rossville passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.
She had lived most of her life in Rossville where she attended Rossville High School in the late 40’s. Mrs. Dunn also attended Edmondson Business College and began her career as a Legal Secretary at Dan Massey Law Firm with over 25 years of service. She later retired from Kim Sawyer Law Firm in Ringgold. Mrs. Dunn was of the Baptist faith and her passions in life were her children, quilting, camping, enjoying the outdoors, and taking care of others.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James M. Dunn, Sr.; and son, Glenn Charles Dunn.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Dee) Dunn of Hixson, TN, Gwen (Troy) Martin of Crandall, GA, and Steve (Debbi) Dunn of Lafayette, GA; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; special friend, Summer Taylor; and several cousins.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Friday at 2:30p.m. at TN-GA Memorial Park.
Visitation: Friday from 12 noon until 2:00p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.