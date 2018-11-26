Addie Sue Self Johnson Vess, 88, Ringgold, Ga.
Addie Sue Self Johnson Vess, 88, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a former employee of Salem Carpet where she worked for 10 years and was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Lewis Johnson; parents, Henry Dodd Self and Catherine Matilda Pitts Self; two brothers, Frank Self and Lawrence Self; son-in-law, James Holloway; daughter-in-law, Kathy Johnson and two great grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin “Gene” Vess of Ringgold, GA.; eight children, Dianne Holloway of Ringgold, GA., Rick (Cathy) Johnson of Ringgold, GA., Roger (Glenda) Johnson of Ringgold, GA., Donald “Skip” Johnson of Ringgold, GA., Cathy (Larry) Hurley of Rossville, GA., Susan (Wayne) Combs of Chattanooga, TN., Phillip (Diana) Johnson of Ringgold, GA., and Lisa (LeBron) Durham of Rossville, GA.; step-son, Marty (Sharon) Vess of Calhoun, GA.; sister, Wilma Riddle of Ringgold, GA.; two brothers, Donald Self of Ringgold, GA., and Tommy (Pat) Self of Ringgold, GA.; special friend Kenny Myers (Cait Rose) of Ringgold, GA.; twenty two grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at New Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Henson and Rev. Don Self officiating.
Lie-in-state: At the church from 1:00 P.M. until funeral time Wednesday at the church.
Interment: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 2-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the Dorcus Sunday School Class at New Liberty Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank special caregiver Catherine Durham, Caris Hospice, NHC of Ft. Oglethorpe and Dr. Michael Wilson for all the love and care given to Addie and the family.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Naomi Barton Tucker, Ringgold, Ga.
Naomi Barton Tucker, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a former employee of Sweetwater rug where she worked for 30 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Benny Tucker; and parents, Oris Grady and Mary Helen Thacker Barton.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorathy “Dot” and Gene Arnold of Ringgold, Georgia and several cousins.
Funeral services: 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Raymond English officiating.
Interment: Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: 12-2 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Chattanooga. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Melvin Lee Plunkett, 91, Subligna, Ga.
Mr. Melvin Lee Plunkett age 91 of Subligna passed away Friday- November 23, 2018 at Our Country Home Care Center in LaFayette, GA.
Mr. Plunkett was born March 6, 1927 in Subligna, GA to the late C.P. and Gracie Hix Plunkett. He was a retired carpenter and member of Subligna Baptist Church. He was a member of Floyd Springs Lodge #167.
Along with his parents Mr. Plunkett is preceded in death by his wife; Marie Fowler Plunkett, sisters; Myra Jenkins, Mildred Hawkins, Edna Coulter, and brothers; Neal Plunkett and Wayne Plunkett.
Survivors include his son; Ron (Lynn) Plunkett, daughter; Janice (Larry) Sparks, sister; Ina Scoggins, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services: 3:00 PM Tuesday- November 27 at Subligna Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Bishop, Rev. Larry Scoggins, and Rev. John Bagley officiating. Burial will follow at Subligna Cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Richie Montgomery, Cory Montgomery, Cade Thacker, Wayne Askew, Ray Casey, Chris Cook, Beau Thacker, and Cale Montgomery.
Honorary pallbearers: Staff of Our Country Home, Bob Roper, Eric Scoggins, Larry Hix, Grady Teems and the Subligna Baptist Church Senior Sunday School Class.
Visitation: Mason Funeral Home Monday from 6-8 and Tuesday from 2:00 until the service hour at Subligna Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Subligna Baptist Church Building Fund- 35 Subligna Baptist Church Road Summerville, GA 30747.
To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements for Mr. Plunkett are by Mason Funeral Home, Summerville, GA.
Louise Mae Belle Scruggs Adkins, 89, Rossville, Ga.
Louise Mae Belle Scruggs Adkins, 89 of Rossville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
She had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Rossville. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first & foremost, her family and her church family at Temple Baptist. She enjoyed working outside in the yard, quilting and crocheting. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, John Wesley Adkins, Sr.; son, Samuel Ray Adkins; parents, Lena Belle Forester and Ivy Oscar Scruggs and two brothers, Clarence & William Lee Scruggs.
Survivors include her sons & daughters-in-law, John (Sharon) Adkins, Jr., Daniel (Lynn) Adkins; daughters & son-in-law, Louise (Wayne) Bryant and Susanna Renee Adkins; grandchildren, Angela, Beverly, Chris, Andrew, Samantha, Michelle; great grandchildren, Liberty, Westen, Enoch, Serenity, Ella Grace, Ezekiel, Emmett, Charlotte Grace, Ella Mae and Jameson Dean; best friend, Carolyn Bokina and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: Noon Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor Jim Rushing officiating.
Burial: Humphrey Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Robin Claudette Holloway Blevins, 61, Cloudland, Ga.
Robin Claudette Holloway Blevins, 61, of Cloudland, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was a member of Cove Road Baptist Church. She loved music and enjoyed singing & playing the guitar. She also enjoyed going to Harrah’s Casino and playing the slot machines. She was completely devoted to her family and friends and was affectionately known as “Bammie” by her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Holloway and Edna Benton and several siblings.
Survivors include her loving husband of more than 45 years, William Blevins; children & spouses, Chastity & Matt Helton, Bud & Crystal Blevins and Dusti & Robert Yoder; 2 brothers & sister-in-law, Mike & Karen Holloway and Tim Holloway; 10 grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Will, Nataly, Aubrey, Cady, Selena, Robbie Lynn, Bryleigh and Zachary; special friend, Craig Dukes and numerous extended family & friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice in Dalton for their care and compassion for Mrs. Blevins during this difficult time.
Funeral services: Noon, Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Brian Keith and Bro. Lamar Dietz officiating.
Burial: Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Thomas Jefferson Walling, 34, Trenton, Ga.
Thomas Jefferson Walling, 34, of Trenton passed away Monday, November 19, 2018.
He was born in Redlands, California but had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life. He was of the Christian faith and was employed with Foametix as a Supervisor for more than 7 years. He loved riding dirt bikes, break dancing and spending time with his family & friends. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband and father that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his father, Vernon Lee Powell, mother, Joyce Walling; wife, Ashley Staley Walling; children, Ethan, Evan, Lyvia and Emmett Walling; brother, James Howard Walling.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Terry Turner and Bro. Luke Camlic officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
William Logan Jones, 95, Albany, Ga.
William Logan Jones age 95, of Albany, Georgia moved into heaven on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
He lived in Chickamauga, Georgia for 60 years before moving to Albany in 1994. Mr. Jones worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority for 36 years and served our country in the US Marine Corps during World War II. He spent his early childhood in Adel, Georgia where his father managed a large farm. Mr. Jones was a member of Elizabeth Lee Methodist Church in Chickamauga for many years and later was a member of Fort Oglethorpe Methodist Church. In Albany he was affiliated with Well Spring Revival Center. Mr. Jones loved being outdoors. He liked fishing and participating in coyote hunts near Albany. Even through his early nineties, he spent hours each day caring for his yard: mowing, pruning, and keeping it clear of debris. He is very much loved and adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his precious wife of 62 years, Caroline Virginia Johnston Jones, his father and mother, John Henderson and Lucile Logan Jones, and his brother, Ralph H. Jones, former sheriff of Walker County.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Judy and John Lowry of Albany, Georgia, and his sons and daughters-in-law: Bill and Myra Jones of Chickamauga and Chris and Jenny Jones of Manassas, Virginia. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Kim (Mark) Jones Mixer, Kevin (Shannon) Jones, Erin Lowry, Joanna (Jon) Lowry Gurr, Rebecca (Seth) Jones Middleton, Heather (Connor) Jones Jorde, Laura (Brandon) Jones Bocianski, and David Jones. He loved his ten great-grandchildren: Isabella, Paige, Cameron, Jake, Trip, Caleb, Nora, Reese, Charlie and Eleni. Mr. Jones is also survived by his two sisters: Wynell Riddle and Louise Clements, both of Chickamauga. The family would like to thank Annie Simms, Ruby Young and Amanda Young for their wonderful care for Mr. Jones over the last several years of his life.
Visitation: 10am - 11am on Tuesday, November 27th at the Wilson Funeral Home - J. Avery Bryan Chapel in Chickamauga, Georgia.
Burial: Rock Spring Cemetery.
Memorial service: Early next year so that all family members will be able to attend and honor the life and legacy of William L. Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to a city outreach ministry in Albany, GA called Jethro’s Coffee Company. Donations can be made online at jethroscoffee.com/donate, or mailed to City Connect, PO Box 71733, Albany, GA 31708.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – J. Avery Bryan Chapel.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.