Charlotte Wells Vann Hollingsworth, 77, Chickamauga, Ga.
Charlotte Wells Vann Hollingsworth age 77, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Sunday – November 11, 2018.
She was born in Kensington, Georgia to the late William Grady and Vera Mae Ware Wells. She was a former employee of E.T. Barwick Mills, Borg Warner Mills, Roper Corporation/General Electric and Rossville Middle School. She enjoyed helping others and had served as a volunteer at Hutcheson Medical Center and with the Walker County School System. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and had been currently attending Wallaceville Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Larry Franklin Hollingsworth, and her children’s father: Norton Vann, brothers: Willie Lavoy Wells and Grady Lee Wells.
She is survived by her children: Wayne (Vickie) Vann of Chickamauga, GA, Tearia “Skunk” Vann of LaFayette, GA, Ricky Vann of Chickamauga, GA, Eddy (John) Todd of Rome, GA, Eric Vann of Chickamauga, GA, Felicia (Steve) Hudson of Signal Mountain, TN, Juan Rico “Toad” (Cindy) Vann of Flintstone, GA, Shay (Faith) Vann of Chickamauga, GA, grandchildren: Melissa Massey of Garland, TX, Koty and Kyler Vann of Dalton, GA, Jeffery Meadows and John Lucas Todd both of Rome, GA, Ashley Harris of Ooltewah, TN, Casey Vann of Tacoma, WA, Steven Wilson of Chattanooga, TN, Emerie, Savannah Vann, Cole, Chloe and Canon Vann all of Chickamauga, GA, sister: Barbara Simpson of Gadsden, AL, brothers: Ronnie Wells of Trion, GA, Danny Wells of Ringgold, GA and Larry Wells of Trion, GA, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 1:00 pm – Wednesday – November24, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Charles Bray and David Pettyjohn.
Burial: Garmany Cemetery – Chickamauga, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Richard Ward Miller, 77, Ringgold, Ga.
Richard Ward Miller age 77, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday – November 8, 2018 at his residence.
He was a lifelong resident of the Northwest Georgia area, enjoyed fishing and was of the Baptist faith. He was a truck driver and worked many years for MoHawk Carpet where he retired.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Betty Sue Miller, sister: Betty June Manis, brothers: Charles, Travis, Bill, Terry, Kelly and Martin Miller.
He is survived by his step-daughters: Marie Mitchell of LaFayette, GA, Jennie Roberts of Palm Coast, FL, sister-in-law: Betty Lou Miller of Varnell, GA, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Saturday from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Sunday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Sunday – November 11, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Carlos Motley officiating.
Burial: Dunagin Cemetery – Rocky Face, Georgia.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Frances Kathryn Waters Lizana, 85, Ringgold, Ga.
Frances Kathryn Waters Lizana, 85, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a former employee of Candlewick Yarns where she worked for 35 years, and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lelion F. Lizana; parents; William Edgar Waters Sr. and Aileen Flowers Waters; sister, Gladys Helmes; and brother, Charles Waters.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet Goins of Ringgold, GA., and Kathy (James Sullins) Siskey of Rome, GA.; two sisters, Mary Jo Triplett of Etowah, TN., and Imajean (Frank) Fejeran of Ringgold, GA.; three brothers, William (Rosa) Edgar Waters Jr. of Ringgold, GA., Jimmie (Bobbie) Waters of Ringgold, GA., and Clinton (Vicky) Waters of Ringgold, GA.; three grandchildren, Josie Nichols, Lelion Siskey and Amanda Siskey; three great grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Jessica Langley, and Karly Siskey; great great grandson, Jackson Jones, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chuck Smith officiating.
Visitation: Sunday from 4-8 P.M. and Monday from 9 A.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.