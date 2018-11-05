Evie Lee Clayton, 85, Red Clay
Evie Lee Clayton, age 85, of Red Clay, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Clayton; parents, A.O. and Mary Stephens; brothers, Harvey, L.J., Charlie, and Winfred Stephens; and sisters, Marie Stephenson and Rebecca McWilliams.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Clayton) and Mike New-ham of Pendergrass, GA; and sons and daughters-in-law, William (Bill) Andrew and Deane Clayton of Ringgold, and Steve and Debbie Clayton of Cleveland, Tn.; sister, Dorothy Howard of Ft. Oglethorpe; grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Johnston, Mollie Clayton, Andrew (Trish) Clayton, and Kyle (Sarah Beth) Clayton; great grandchildren, Elijah Johnston, Wyatt Clayton, and Olivia Johnston; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Bivens, Rev. Preston Cronan, and Rev. Kyle Clayton officiating.
Pallbearers: Matthew Johnston, Andrew Clayton, Kyle Clayton, Bradley Clay-ton, Charles Stephens, and Danny Howard.
Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Bradley County.
Visitation: At the funeral home on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.
You may leave the family a message at www.julianpeeples.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Homes, 2801 Cleveland Road, Dalton, Ga.
Donald Franklin Krajesky, Sr., 84, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Donald Franklin Krajesky, Sr., 84 of Ooltewah, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 1, 2018.
He was a member of Lakeway Baptist Church and was an ordained Minister. He enjoyed playing Bluegrass Gospel Music and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Donald loved his family, his friends and his Savior and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann “Clark” Krajesky, son, Donald F. Krajesky, Jr.; parents, August Bernard and Frances Rose “Woodfin” Krajesky; sister, Doris Noblitt; brothers, Warren, Edwin “Johnny” and Edward “Ed” Krajesky.
Survivors include his daughters, Celia Krajesky, Stephenie (Rick) Padgett and Paula (Hugh) Bowie; son, Gary Krajesky; sisters, Virginia Brown and Betty Ruth Tate; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 5, 2018 in the Fort Ogle-thorpe Chapel with Rev. James Hutchings officiating.
Entombment: Calvary Gardens.
Visitation: 4:00 till 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Murrell Ray Childers, 90, Rocky Face, Ga.
Murrell Ray Childers, age 90, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Friday, November 2, 2018.
He was employed by the City of Chattanooga Maintenance Department for 30 years and loved to go fishing and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Quillian and Alice Childers; brothers, James and Robert; sisters, Willie Bell, Alline and Edith; step sons, Ricky and Tim Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Childers; step children, Geraldine “Geri” (Geri) Geren, Wilma Jean Shampo; sister, Jackie Cody; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special friend, Johnny Sims.
Funeral services: 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 4, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Chaplin Greg Miles officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: 3:00 - 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Brenda Robinson Lambert, 74, Flintstone, Ga.
Brenda Robinson Lambert, 74 of Flintstone, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 2, 2018.
She was a native of Louisville, Tennessee and had lived in Flintstone for the past 55 years. Brenda was retired from the Walker County Board of Education having worked in the school cafeteria at Chattanooga Valley High School and Middle School. She was an active member of the Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and her passions in life were God, Church, family, cooking, gardening, canning from her garden, and working with her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, McGee and Beulah Robinson; and brother, Bud Robinson.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Harold Lambert; Son, Jeff (Tammi) Lambert; daughter, Cheryl (Eddie) Lyons; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe), Bethany, Brittany, Tiffany, and Caleb; sister, Betty (Alvin) Hord.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 90 Nick- a- Jack Lane, Flintstone, GA 30725.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Monday, November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Reverend Bryan Carroll and Reverend Carl Miller officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Monday from 12 – 2p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
James William Groce Sr., 80, Chickamauga, Ga.
James William Groce Sr., 80, of Chickamauga went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of North Georgia. Mr. Groce attended Rossville Junior High and Rossville High School before joining the Air Force in 1955. He served the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1960 and had worked as an over the road Truck Driver as a tandem team with his wife. The last three years of his career he owned and operated D & J Trucking, retiring in 2000. He was a former member of Dalton Church of God/Crosspointe Church having served as the Director of Senior Ministry. Mr. Groce was an active participant and Past Director of the Walker County Tea Party. His passions in life were God, his family, hunting, watching humming birds and yellow finches in his backyard, and enjoying all the outdoors had to offer. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Velma Groce; and brother, Wayne Groce.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Daisy Groce; three children, Debbie (Dennis) Keith of Chickamauga, Bill Groce of Lafayette, and Dewayne (Sheila) Groce of Dalton; two sisters, Brenda Groce Milan and Linda Newberry, both of Cartersville; six grandchildren, Anthony and Josh Groce, Jeremy, Dustin, and Ryan Keith, and Daniel Groce; twelve great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Graveside services: Monday at 3:30p.m. at the TN-GA Memorial Park with Reverend Raymond McCraine officiating.
Visitation: Monday from noon until 3:00p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Charles Andrew Cronnon, 74, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Charles Andrew Cronnon, 74, of Chattanooga, passed away on Sunday, No-vember 4, 2018 at his residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Cronnon was employed with Jackson Water Heater for many years and was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army. He attended Joyful Sound Church of God and was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Cronnon & Viola Mosier, wife, Sarah Ann Cronnon, several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Ronald (Teresa) Cronnon, Donald (Penny) Cronnon, & Charles (Michelle) Cronnon; brothers, Stanley, Clyde, & Gary Mosier; sisters, Julia Bryan & Brenda Brooks; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Wednesday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Rev. James Barker officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kimberly Jones Perry, 52, East Ridge, Tenn.
Kimberly Jones Perry, 52, of East Ridge, Tenn., gained her heavenly wings with family and friends by her side on Thursday, November 1, 2018.
She was a graduate of East Ridge High School and Chattanooga State. She had been employed at Covenant Transport for 30 years. She was a member of Spring Creek Road Baptist Church. She was known for her fun loving spirit and love for others She was the most proud of Payten, her daughter, whom she loved dearly.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Edna Jones, and beloved sister, Pamela Feltman.
Kimberly is survived by her husband of 21 years, Christopher Perry, daughter, Payten, Brother, Gene (Ann) Jones; Mother-in-Law Voreata (Tom) Waddell, Father-in-law, George (Reba) Perry. Brothers-in-law, Wendall Feltman, Sean (Christine) Perry, Nick (Becky) Waddell, Sam Waddell, David (Cindy) Perry, sister-in-law Amber (Steven) Stone. Cousins Theresa (David), Justin and Tiffany Baughn. Nephew, Adam Feltman; nieces Alyssa Feltman, Talula and Delphi Perry; Ahna, Mia, and Nicole Waddell, Bella and Gabby Stone. Great nephew, Carson Pierce.
Celebration of life: Thursday, November 8, 2018, in the Assembly Room at Covenant Transport beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been established in Kimberly’s memory for Payten’s college fund. https://www.gofundme.com/paytenperry-collegefund
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the care, concern, and treatment shown to Kimberly at Parkridge East ICU.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Blanche Louise Carden Love, 95, East Ridge, Tenn.
Blanche Louise Carden Love, 95, of East Ridge went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 2, 2018 at a local hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga and East Ridge area. Mrs. Love retired in 1986 from Erlanger as a Nurse’s Assistant with over 25 years of service. She had been an active member of Duncan Park Baptist Church for over 40 years. Her passions in life were God, her family, reading Christian Novels and her Bible, and working crossword puzzles. In her younger years she kept a daily diary and enjoyed going to the beauty shop each week.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter H. Love, Sr.; two sons, Carter H. Love, Jr. and Don A. Love; and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Love of East Ridge; five grandchildren, Julie, Donna, John, and April, all of Virginia, and David (Krista) Love of East Ridge; adopted grandson, Zach of Ringgold; daughter-in-law, Mary Love of Virginia; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Monday at 12 noon in the South Crest Chapel with Rev-erend Herb Lyon officiating.
Interment: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Sunday from 2-6p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.