Chris Walden, 75, LaFayette, Ga.
Chris Walden age 75, passed away April 30, 2018.
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Loved, Respected and Admired.
Survivors are his wife: Charlotte, their children: Rachel, Page and Travis Walden, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sisters: Lee, Barbara and Tracey, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at later date.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – LaFayette Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Doris Mae Duvall, 85, California (formerly of LaFayette, Ga.)
Doris Mae Duvall, age 85, of California (formerly of LaFayette) left us on April 22, 2018 to be with her loved ones in heaven.
She was a homemaker and mother to not only her family but many. She loved bingo and casinos. She put her all into her family and built a good life with her husband and children in California.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Duvall; sons, Dave Duvall and Dean Duvall; daughter, Dolores Duvall.
She is survived by her son, Dan Duvall; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene Gallaher and John; grandchildren, Daniel Duvall, David England, Matthew Gallaher, PJ Arnold, Tessa Duvall, Rachel Arnold, Candace Dickinson; four great grandsons; brother, Roland McKin; sisters Agnes Brown and Martha Bailey; and many friends.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Interment: Concord Cemetery in Villanow.
Visitation: Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Audrey Faye Bridges, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Audrey Faye Bridges, age 87, of LaFayette passed away at her home Friday, April 27, 2018 surrounded by her family.
She was known as the mother of Gospel Light Christian Fellowship Church where her late husband Rev. Melvin Bridges was the founder and pastor of the church for 58 years.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Stoker and Mattie Russell Stoker; sisters, Foy Nell Vest, Ruby Chandler, Mattie Lou Flowers, and Mary Lee Alexander; brothers, Max Stoker and Fred Stoker.
She is survived by her daughters, Edna Simmons and Cindy (Kyle) Bruce of LaFayette; son, Terry (Kaye) Howell Bridges of LaFayette; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters, Dot Dennison and Maxine (Edward) Asher of LaFayette; brothers, Paul Wayne (Gail) Stoker and Richard (Kaye) Stoker of LaFayette; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Spears and his wife Hope officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Tim Dennison, Scott Huckabee, Jammy Dennison, Shane Hinson, Mikie Smith, and Darrel Asher.
Visitation: At the funeral home Sunday from 4-9 p.m. and on Monday from noon until hour of service.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Gary Hale Underwood, 83, LaFayette, Ga.
Gary Hale Underwood, 83, of LaFayette passed away on April 30, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in LaFayette on August 5, 1934.
He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church.
Gary served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1957. He returned to LaFayette to work on the family dairy farm, making home deliveries and was affectionately known as the milk man. After being a distributor for Meadow Gold, in 1978 Gary worked for 22 years with Mayfield Dairy Farms until his retirement in 2000.
Preceded in death by his parents, John Marvin and Allene Hale Underwood.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Gilreath Underwood; brother, Ronald (Sue) Underwood and sisters, Myra Coulter and Melanie (Dr. Carl) McCurdy; two sons, Anthony (Melanie) Underwood and Neil (Laura) Underwood; 7 grandchildren - Brady, Nathan, Abby, Megan, Haley, Samuel, and Aubrey; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Lula Bandy for their love and care during this journey.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastors Mike Wallin and Jason McCarty officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Brady Underwood, Nathan Underwood, Samuel Underwood, Gerald Underwood, Scott Underwood, Roger Dawson, Alan Hix and James McConnell.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson Foundation; 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL. 33131.
Visitation: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Kenneth Ray Littlejohn, 58, LaFayette, Ga.
Kenneth Ray Littlejohn, age 58, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, May 01, 2018.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ray Littlejohn and Exie Osburn Littlejohn.
He is survived by his sister, Linda (Chuck) Franks of LaFayette; nephews, Joe (Anna) Franks and Carson Franks; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Second Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Peterson officiating.
Interment: Chattooga Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family extends a special thanks to Genelle Harris and the staff of
PruittHealth–LaFayette for their love and care.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Harry “Nod” Beavers, 83, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Harry “Nod” Beavers, 83, of Chattanooga passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
He was a native of Scottsboro, AL, lived most of his life in Chattanooga, and was a 1953 graduate of Rossville High School. Nod retired in 2000 as a machinist from Singer Corporation with over 40 years of service. Nod enjoyed playing softball for Singer Corporation, going deep sea fishing, and he was an avid TN Vol and Atlanta Braves fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Allie Mae Beavers; brothers, Pete and Joe Beavers; and sisters, Opal Beavers, Elva Clements, Imogene Davis, and Madelyn McClendon.
Survivors include his sister, Mary (Orval) Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital at 910 Blackford St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.
Graveside services: Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:00p.m. at Lakewood South Memory Gardens with Pastor Rick Crabtree officiating.
Visitation: Saturday from 11-12:30p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, Rossville.
Pamela Sue Wooten, 62, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
Pamela Sue Wooten, 62 of Fort Oglethorpe, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a member of Tiftonia Church of God. Pamela loved to spend time gardening, crocheting and just being with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coy & Inez Jarrett; husband, Bill Wooten and sister, Joyce Harris.
Survivors include her brother & sister-in-law, Larry & Anne Jarrett of Moulton, AL; sisters-in-law, Susan Howell, Sharron Narinesingh and Debra Dunwoody and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Ministers Matt & Pam Johnson officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Friday and prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Robert “Bob” Lane Hoppel, 82, Chickamauga, Ga.
Robert “Bob” Lane Hoppel, age 82 of Chickamauga, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
He was of the Christian faith. He was a retired machinist and supported numerous Law Enforcement Benevolent Associations along with Veterans. He enjoyed wood working and fixing things up. He loved music and often listened to his favorite genre, Southern Gospel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Haynes Hoppel; his son, David Phillip Hoppel (Kathleen Marie); his two sisters, Beverly Ann Hoppel and Dorothy Myers (Virgil); two grandchildren, Nathan “Nate” and Ethan Hoppel; and his five great-grandchildren, Issac, Elliana, Desiree, Zoey and Amayaha Hoppel.
Visitation: 4-8pm on Friday, May 4, 2018 in the funeral home.
Funeral service: 2 pm on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: McInturff Cemetery.
Margaret “Colette” Price, 52, Ringgold, Ga.
Margaret “Colette” Price, 52 of Ringgold, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was of the Christian faith. She was employed with CHI Memorial as a Registered Nurse – RN-BSN for many years and was always putting everyone else’s needs before her own. She loved to sing and was completely devoted to her family & friends no matter what the circumstances.
She was preceded in death by her Dad’s, William Black and Doug Nail.
Survivors include her loving husband, Rodney Price; mother, Phyllis Black; 6 children, Clay Daniel, Alysa Daniel, Zach Price, Nick Price, Alex Price and Whitney Price; 2 sisters, Connie Bible and Cathy Smith; 9 grandchildren, Brooke, Lydia, Olivia, Mikey, Logan, Tanner, Georgia, Kennedy and Conner; granddog, Bruce and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 4, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 1 p.m. on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Jean LaVerne Linn, 70, Rossville, Ga.
Jean LaVerne Linn, 70 of Rossville passed away Monday, April 30, 2018.
Jean had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was of the Christian faith. She had also lived in Baltimore, Maryland for more than 10 years and loved cooking, which started her career as a Chef many years ago. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Wickham and sister, Joyce Winn.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Culberson; 2 brothers, Howard Carruthers and John Carruthers; sister, Sheila Wickham; 2 grandsons, Jefferson James, II and Joshua James; 1 great grandson, Jacob James and numerous extended family & friends.
Services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 in the Calvary Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation: 12 Noon until time to leave for the service on Friday.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Roy Earl Wright, 84, Chickamauga, Ga.
Roy Earl Wright age 84, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to be with the Lord Saturday – May 5, 2018.
He was born in Buchtel, Ohio, to the late Roy and Freda Hayden Wright. He attended the University of Ohio in Athens and enlisted in the service. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. As a youngster he once caught a train to see Jackie Robinson play baseball, and ended up playing professional baseball with Willie Mays with the New York Giants Organization. He worked for Texaco Incorporated for twenty years, Lee Smith Trucking Company for a few years and retired from North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation after fifteen years. He enjoyed playing golf, softball, being a volunteer fireman for The City of Chickamauga, but most of all being a supportive grandfather. He attended the First Baptist Church of Chickamauga.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Mary Margaret Tomlinson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years: Betty Jane Hendrix Wright, their children: Jill (Lyle) Mays, Jan Wright and Jeff (Julie) Wright all of Chickamauga, GA, grandchildren: Gregory Hayden (Jessica) Mays, Kasey Mays (Codi) Handley, Russell Alan Wright, Colin Pierce Wright and Nathaniel Jacob Wright.
Visitation: Wednesday from 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Thursday morning before the service.
Funeral services: 11:00 am – Thursday – May 10, 2018 in the chapel with Pastor Michael Savadge officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
The family will receive flowers or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to God’s Helping Hands at First Baptist Church of Chickamauga, Wounded Warriors or Gordon Lee High and/or Middle School Athletics.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Larry Wayne Grider, 63, East Ridge, Tenn.
Larry Wayne Grider, 63, of East Ridge, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Larry was a native and lifelong resident of East Ridge and a 1972 graduate of East Ridge High School. He retired from WalMart following 18 years of service in the automotive department, was an avid Crimson Tide fan, enjoyed working in the yard and rabbit hunting. Larry was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Polly Grider.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Donna Penley Grider; beloved children, Dewayne and his wife Amber Grider, & Kelly Moyer; grandchildren that he adored, Ethan Moyer, Emma Grider, & Dannon White.
Funeral services: Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Melvin Turner officiating.
Interment: Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Renee Harless, Dr. Davey Daniel and their caring staff members, and to Hospice of Chattanooga for their care and support.
Visitation: Monday, May 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Ronald “Ronny” Tod Denton, 59, Chickamauga, Ga.
Ronald “Ronny” Tod Denton, age 59 of Chickamauga, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of North Georgia and was of the Baptist Faith. Ronny was a former employee of Tennessee Stone Company, Basic Concrete and Tri-State Fire Protection for many yrs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening. Ronny was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Earl “Tod” Denton and sister, Patricia Denton Lowery.
Ronny is survived by his mother, Betty Silver Denton, children, Ron Byer, Dakota (Jessica) Denton, Cassy (Levi) Retterer and Cady Denton, sisters, Michelle (Gary) Harbour and Lisa (Randal) Dalton, grandson, Sage, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Turnipseed officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-LaFayette Chapel.