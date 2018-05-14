Billy Gerald Dempsey, 82, Summerville, Ga.
Rev. Billy Gerald Dempsey, age 82, of Summerville, GA, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018, at his residence.
Rev. Dempsey was born September 17, 1935, in Oxford, AL, son of the late Amon and Valiree Bedford Dempsey. He was a minister of the Gospel since 1962 and had served as pastor of several churches in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama. Rev. Dempsey was also a veteran of the United States Navy having served in the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lilla Ree Zaner Dempsey; and a brother, Franklin Dempsey.
Rev. Dempsey is survived by his son, William Greg and Gina Dempsey; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Todd Thomas; grandchildren, Callie Denise Thomas and Richard Cole Thomas.
Funeral services: 11:00 A.M. (EST) Tuesday, May 15, 2018, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Elliot, Rev. Barry Peppers, and Rev. Paul Mason officiating.
Entombment: Greenhills Memory Gardens with full military honors presented by the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard of the American Legion.
Active pallbearers: Cole Thomas, Cory Hansard, Casey Hansard, Colby Helms, and Tommy Hansard. Honorary pallbearers: All the Chattooga Baptist Association Pastors and former Deacons and Staff Members.
Lie in state: At Mason Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. (EST) Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Gideons International, the Midway Baptist Church in Honor of Rev. Billy Dempsey, or to the Trion Heights Baptist Church building fund.
Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Dennal Lee “Denny” Cook, 66, LaFayette, Ga.
Dennal Lee “Denny” Cook, 66 of LaFayette, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 11, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was a member of Catlett Community Church. He retired from Republic Services in 2014 after more than 29 years of service as a Truck Driver and had a passion for music, especially playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley & Mary Cook; wife, Vickie Jo Cook; brothers, Wesley Cook and John Cook and sister Mary Cook.
Survivors include his children, Amber & (Bubba) Young and Jasmine Cook; sister, Jane Cook; 2 grandchildren, Lexie Young and Allie Young all of Chickamauga and numerous extended family & friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.