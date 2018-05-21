Dorothy Wynona Elliott, 78, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Dorothy Wynona Elliott, 78 of Chattanooga, TN passed away Thursday May 17 2018.
Ms. Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area. She was a member of Brainerd Baptist Church where she loved to attend the Kleiner-Meadows Sunday School Class.
Ms. Elliott was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hill; mother, Dorothy Mason; brothers, Donald Hill and Robert Hill, Jr.; sister in law, Ethelene Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Elliott; brother, Charles Hill; grandson, Zachary Elliott Rossetto; several nieces and nephews
A memorial service for Ms. Elliott will be held at a later date.
Terry Daniel “Papa” Howell, 72, Rossville, Ga.
Terry Daniel “Papa” Howell, 72, of Rossville went home to be with his Lord on Friday, May 18, 2018.
He was a native of Trion, GA and had lived most of his life in Catoosa and Walker Counties. Terry was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam as a medic. He was a member of the Tiftonia Church of God where he served as Elder and on the Pastor’s Council. Terry retired in 2015 as Plant Manager of Syntec in Lafayette with over 30 years of service. His passions in life were God; his family; cooking his famous chicken and dressing, potato salad, cornbread, and dumplings; traveling to Gatlinburg and the beach; and being an Alabama fan. Terry never met a stranger and he was known for wearing his loud and crazy socks. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bonnie Howell; sister, Elizabeth Meadows; and brother, Michael Howell.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Susan W. Howell; two children, Tara Howell Henry of Rossville and Daniel (Melissa) Howell of Ft. Oglethorpe; sister, Carolyn (Malcolm) Dodd of Summerville; grandchildren, Carlee Sikes, Daniel Skipper, Tyler Henry, MaKayla Howell, Jordan Henry, Landon Henry, Madison Howell, and Reagan Henry; great grandchildren, Evin Sikes, Sora Sikes, and Kara Skipper; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Franklin L. Phillips, 81, Rossville, Ga.
Franklin L. Phillips, 81, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018 in a local health care facility.
He was a native of Roasalie, Alabama and had spent the greater part of his life in the north Georgia area and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Phillips retired from American Freight Lines following 25 years of service and he loved spending time for local charities, such as the Forgotten Children’s Fund and Orange Grove Center. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was and was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marie Phillips, parents, Robert & Alma Phillips, grandson, Bobby Guest, sisters, Doris Wingo, Erleen Sargent, Rebecca Smith, & Margie Phillips Shankles, and brother, Milford Phillips.
Survivors include his son, Lebron (Linda) Phillips; daughter, Phyllis Wright; grandchildren, Crystal (John) Avakian, Nicholas (Emily) Phillips, & Dustin (Sarah) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Avery Avakian, Adalie & Cameron Phillips, Draven Lowman, & Axton Johnson; sister, Oma Joiner; brothers, Melvin, Eugene, & Glen Phillips; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral services: Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Jim Bennett officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens, South.
Visitation: Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.