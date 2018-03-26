Melvina Harris Carrington, 82, LaFayette, Ga.
Melvina Harris Carrington, age 82, of LaFayette passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.
She retired from E.T. Barwick Mills.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Carrington Jr.; son, James David Carrington III; daughter, Charlotte J. Carrillo; sister, Betty Jean Parker; and brother, Leroy Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Paul) Williams of Bridgeport, Ala.; grandchildren, Brian Greene, Kimberly Hood (Shaun), Kallie Johnson, and Julie Gass; sisters, Frances Brooks of LaFayette and Frankie Parker of Milledgeville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Naomi Cemetery with Pastor William Harris officiating.
Pallbearers: Jose Edward Carrillo, Randy Parker, Steve Owens Jr., Steve Owens Sr., Danny Carrington, Mike Carrington, Donnie McGaha, Tommy McGaha, and Larry Brooks.
Honorary pallbearer: Heath Owens.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
John Paul Scoggins, 90, LaFayette, Ga.
John Paul Scoggins, age 90, of LaFayette passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018.
He was born August 31, 1927 in Summerville, Georgia to the late Samuel Paul Scoggins and Avie Leo Pinion Scoggins. He was a member of the LaFayette First United Methodist Church. John Paul proudly served his country in the Army in the South Pacific in World War II. He retired from Barwick Mills, Caron Spinning, and the Walker County School System.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruby Hazel Pettyjohn Scoggins; son, Dr. Ted (Joy) Scoggins; daughter, Gwen (Chuck) Gregory all of LaFayette; grandchildren, Ryan (Julie) Scoggins, Ben (Emily) Scoggins, Emily (Aaron) Varnell, Daniel (Carrie) Scoggins, and Matt (Jessica) Gregory; great grandchildren, Caroline, Anna Claire, Hazel, Susanna, Teddy, Tate, Cora, Katelyn, and David.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the LaFayette First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Autry and Rev. Randall Massengill officiating.
Interment: follow in LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Grandsons.
Visitation: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the LaFayette First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Deauana Huggins Fitzpatrick, 82, West Armuchee Community
Eva Deauana Huggins Fitzpatrick, 82 of the West Armuchee Community passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at Hospice of Chattanooga.
She was born on February 23, 1936 in LaFayette, GA. She was a loving wife and a great mother to her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Bobby Joe Fitzpatrick; great grandson, Jaxson Kennedy, parents Cecil Franklin Huggins, Vera Huggins and Delta Huggins; brothers Troy and Waymond (Sonny) Huggins, sisters Orene Bowman and Wilma Neal; sister-in-law, Annette Huggins, brothers-in-law Ed Bowman, Windom Neal, Herschel Davis and Joe McClure.
She is survived by her children: Angela (Ricky) Stack, Troy (Susan) Fitzpatrick and Leslie Cole. Grandchildren: Tricia Cothron, Mary Greenway, Coy Moody, Aaron Stack, Zach Varnell, Joey Varnell, Thomas Fitzpatrick, and Anna Fitzpatrick. Surviving siblings include Lebron (Myra) Huggins, Smyrna, TN, Joel (Barbara) Huggins, Jerry (Carolyn) Huggins, Glenda Davis of the West Armuchee Community and Katherine McClure of LaFayette. Also surviving are ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, a 1955 graduate of LaFayette High School and worked at Best Mfg. before making the choice to become a stay-at-home mother.
Visitation: 2:00pm-4:00pm, Thursday, March 22 at Pleasant Hill UMC (4686 W. Armuchee Rd.) with the funeral service following visitation with the Rev. Chris Mullis and the Rev. Skip Mitchell officiating.
Interment: In the church cemetery.
Pallbearers: Zach Varnell, Marty Huggins, Randy Huggins, Brian Neal, Aaron Stack and A.J. Cothron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Fred Greene, 79, LaFayette, Ga.
Rev. Fred Greene, age 79, of LaFayette passed away Monday, March 19, 2018.
He began his work in Ministry in 1969 and was one of the founders of Old Way Baptist Church where he began pastoring in 1974. Throughout his ministry he pastored many churches in the area. He was a member of Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Summerville and retired from Walker County Transit with 11 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Greene; parents, Henry Greene and Lucy Borden Greene; grandson, Jeremy Greene; great granddaughter, Makenzie Grace Allmond; two brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Etta Woody Greene; sons, Jeff (Kecia) Greene, Roger (Denise) Greene, and Steve Greene all of LaFayette; grandchildren, Jennifer Browning, Valerie Kelley, Caleb Greene, Austin Greene, and Clay Haney; great grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Adams, Lindsey Browning, Amylia Grace, Jackson, Ava, and Canaan Kelley; sisters, Ann Brown of Cloudland, Ga., Margaret Mann of LaFayette, Judy (Harold) Brock of Knoxville, Tenn., and Dorothy Greene Huskey of Alcoa, Tenn.; brothers, Charles Greene of LaFayette and Jim Greene of Madisonville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, David and Edna Wilkerson and Audrey Harbin.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with James Brown and Phillip Wells officiating.
Interment: West Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Wednesday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Thursday from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Everette Lee Bradley, 87, LaFayette, Ga.
Everette Lee Bradley, age 87, of LaFayette passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Nichols Bradley; daughter, Theresa Bradley; son, Joseph Bradley; and parents, Jewell Bradley and Dollie Denny Bradley.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Terry) Templeton; brother, Lonnie Bradley all of LaFayette; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service: 5 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Interment: Estelle Cemetery.
Visitation: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Lisa Jackson Blankenship, 53 Rossville, Ga.
Lisa Jackson Blankenship, age 53 of Rossville passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grady Jackson.
Lisa is survived by her son, Jake Blankenship; mother, Ruby Jackson; sister, Cathy (Danny) Harper; nieces, Tiffany (Buddy) Parker and Amber (Curtis) Duncan; several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Friday, March 23, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Gardens with Pastor George "Dink" Gates officiating.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson and Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Lynabel Price Crowe, 91, Dothan, Ala.
Mrs. Lynabel Price Crowe, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, went to be with the Lord March 5, 2018, in a Dothan hospital after a brief illness. She was 91 years old.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. (CST) Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Pea River Presbyterian Church in Clio, Alabama with the Reverend Brewer Ames officiating.
Interment: In La Fayette, Georgia Cemetery Monday, March 26, 2018, at 12:00 Noon (CST) with Reverend Tom Ariail officiating, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing.
Visitation: Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Pea River Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Crowe was born August 6, 1926 in Wrightsville, GA to the late Dennis and Nona Belle Price. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in La Fayette, Georgia. She was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother who loved to visit and travel with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of several organizations; The DAR (Daughters of American Revolution, The UDC (The United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Colonial Dames of the 17 Century, The United States Daughters of 1812, The National Society Daughters of the Americas Colonists, and The National Society of The Dames of The Court of Honor. She was very active in these organizations and held Chapter and State offices. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Crowe; her brothers, Dennis Herschel Price and Salas Price; her sisters, Lavada Guilfoyle and Ethel Thomas all of Tucson, AZ.
Survivors include her children Dennis and (Helen) Crowe of Clio, AL, Debbie Hermann of Pagosa Springs, CO, Denise and (Gordy) Quinn of Lakewood, WA; nine grandchildren, Melinda Van Ackern, Dothan, Dennis Crowe II, Luverne, AL, James Crowe, Geneva, Al, Molly Bowen, North Little Rock, AR. John Hermann, David Hermann Tucson, AZ , Amanda Robinson, Lakewood, WA, Drew Crabtree, Lakewood, WA, Abegail Nelson, Las Vegas, NV; one sister in law, Ann Crowe, Sumter, SC; 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 16 step great grandchildren and 4 step great-great grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
Mary Pearl Barefield Cooper, 87, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Mary Pearl Barefield Cooper, 87, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a former employee of Five Star Food Service where she worked for over 30 years and was a member of Nellie Head Baptist Church. Mary was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and loved her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Lee and Edna Lee Williams Barefield; grandchild, Baby Lane Cooper; great grandchild Dillon Parks and brother, Lloyd Lee Barefield Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Charlie A. Cooper Jr. of Tunnel Hill, GA.; three children, Brenda (Tillie Jr.) Parks, Lynn (Meredith) Carpenter, and Steve (Joy) Cooper all of Tunnel Hill, GA.; three sisters, Evia Lee Boles of Apison, TN., Nelle Frances Rogers of Ooltewah, TN., and Judy Edwards of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Johnny Ray Barefield of Red Clay, GA,; five grandchildren, Renea Gillean, Steven Cooper, Michael (Sarah) Parks, David (Amy) Carpenter, and Nicole (Dallas) Smithson; fourteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Gordy Memorial Gardens with Blake and Karen Worland officiating.
Visitation: 4-8 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Flora Judge Lewis, 85, Rossville, Ga.
Flora Judge Lewis, 85, of Rossville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Flora dedicated her life to loving and taking care of her family. She was a hard-worker all of her life and retired from Rossville Mills. She would say that she loved to work and only retired when the plant closed. Her happiest times were spent with family, camping, and on the fishing bank in Langston, Alabama late at night. This was her thinking time.
Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Lewis, parents, Mary King Judge & Walter Judge, sisters, Gertrude Parks, Daisy Gently, Gracie Bradford, Juanita Harbin, Mary Alice Judge, and brother, Claude Judge.
Survivors include her children, Glenda (Mike) Marshall, Margaret Edmondson, & Robert Larry Lewis; grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Marshall, Nicole (Cruz) Silva, & John (Jodi) Edmondson; great-grandchildren, Brayden & Ben Marshall, Elizabeth, Isabelle, & Cruz Silva, and Phillip Edmondson; sisters, Ina Hunt, Carolyn Reel, & Polly Keller; sister-in-law, June Roden; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for taking care of their mother. Her last wishes were that her family be happy, stay close and love one another. "When you closed your eyes and soared to heaven, we could hear the faint flutter of your wings and you left." (Author unknown)
To share expressions of sympathy, visit lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Private services and interment: Pine Haven Memory Gardens, Hollywood, Alabama at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Reba Dean Blackburn, 62, Rossville, Ga.
Reba Dean Blackburn, 62, of Rossville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Reba was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 18, 1956 to the late Theodore and Stella Womack. She has resided in the Rossville area for over 20 years and was the Assistant Manager with Dollar General Stores for the past 15 years. She enjoyed watching Fox News, bowling, playing Yahtzee with her family and was an avid Alabama Football fan. Reba will be remembered for being full of life, happy and her devotion to her family.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Hoyt Blackburn, daughters, Rebecca (Chuck) Harris and Amanda Zirk, son, Randall (Karel) Zirk, grandchildren, Veronica Cameron and Eliza Tartare, great-grandchildren, Braylee and Khole, 4 sisters, Darlene Wallace, Sharon Womack, Nancy Holloway and Christine Womack, 1 brother, Danny Womack, close friend, Randy Zirk, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Mike Hazelwood officiating.
Visitation: 10:00 AM until the service hour.
Please share expressions of sympathy at lane-southcrestchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Bank of LaFayette, C/O Timothy Hoyt Blackburn, 104 N Main St, LaFayette, GA 30728.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Nancy Pearl Hughes Treece, 76, Ringgold, Ga.
Nancy Pearl Hughes Treece, age 76 of Ringgold, passed away Sunday, March 25th 2018 at her home in her sleep.
She was born January 18th 1942 in Ringgold, Georgia to the late Quinton and Margaret Hughes. She was a faithful and active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church for many years where she played the piano, taught Sunday School, VBS and Ladies Bible Studies.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Billy S. Treece, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Butch and Cecilia Treece and Dewayne and Christine Treece; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 7:30 pm Thursday, March 29th 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Tunnel Hill with Revs. Jackie Terry and Jimmy Bates officiating.
Burial: Gordy Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 28th 2018 and from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm Thursday, March 29th 2018.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jones Funeral Home of Tunnel Hill is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Ellen Elizabeth Harrison, 68, Chickamauga, Ga.
Ellen Elizabeth Harrison age 68 of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away March 22, 2018.
Mrs. Harrison was born in Oak Ridge, TN. To parents Charles, and Miriam Harrison. She was a lifelong resident of the area for 40years, She attended South Seminole Baptist Church of East Ridge, Tn. She taught at Rock Spring Elementary school for over 35 years. She is the namesake of the Ellen Harrison award, which recognizes a student nominated by the teachers that shows the most potential throughout the year.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Fields Harrison, Jr.
Survivors include her mother Miriam Harrison. Her brother David (Oana) Harrison. Her sisters Eliane (Jim) Jollay, and Charyl Pratt. She is also survived by several Nieces and Nephews
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Jesse Lee Songer Jr., 58, Ringgold, Ga.
Jesse Lee Songer Jr., 58, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, he was a for employee of Beaulieu of America where he drove a truck for 10 years. and was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce "Diane" Keys Songer; parents, Jesse Songer Sr. and Geneva Barbara Gordy Songer; sister, Debra Kaye Songer Roach and brother, Michael Wayne Songer.
He is survived by three children, Jessica (Michael) West of Cleveland, TN., Brandi Lee (Gabriel DeGroot) Bell of Dripping Springs, TX., and Jesse "Bubba" (Kirsten Cheyanne Cantrell) Songer III of LaFayette, GA.; five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 6:00 P.M. Friday, March 30, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Jim Endinger officiating.
Visitation: Thursday from 4-8 P.M. and Friday from 1:00 P.M. until funeral time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneeralhome.com.