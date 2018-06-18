Paul Addison, 78, LaFayette, Ga.
Paul Addison, age 78, of LaFayette passed away Friday, June 08, 2018. He was born on November 26, 1939 in LaFayette.
Paul cut and sold firewood all his life.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia Craft Addison; daughter, Patricia Sue Clayton; three grandchildren, Jesse Dean Clayton, Jeremiah Clayton, and Logan Clayton; one great grandchild, Addy-Bug; two sisters; and one brother; several nieces and nephews and other children out of state also survive.
Funeral from the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel Sunday, June 10th at 5 p.m. with Dr. Greg Collins officiating.
Interment: Naomi Cemetery.
Visitation: Sunday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Charles Wendell Garner Sr., 79, Jonesboro, Ga.
Charles Wendell Garner Sr., 79, of Jonesboro, Georgia formerly of LaFayette and Trion area passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Wendell worked in the trucking industry and was a certified IRS Tax Examiner for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry “Sam” Garner and Mamie Willingham Garner; sister, Dorothy Spain; brothers, Richard Garner and Emory “Bud” Garner.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Garner; son, Charley Garner of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Cassandra Burke and Christina Rance; great grandchildren, Brooklynn Lucas, Braden Lucas and Briley Burke; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Judge Jon Dennis officiating.
Interment: West Hill Cemetery in Trion.
Pallbearers: Zach Reynolds, Jon Lucas, Sean Rance, Dean Burke, and E.B. Cotten.
Visitation: Wednesday from 11 a.m. until hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Christie Michelle Jackson, 41, LaFayette, Ga.
Christie Michelle Jackson, 41, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua “Josh” Allen Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Jackson; father, Michael (Peggy) Hicks; mother, Deborah Hicks; mother and father-in-law, Ada and Randy Jackson; sister, Monta Hicks; brothers, Tim (Tracy) Hicks and Mclane Hicks; several nieces; one great niece; several nephews.
Funeral service: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Russell Swafford officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jacob Copeland, Kenneth Ash Jr., Austin Goodman, Brian Cook, Bruce Cook, and A.J. Lowrance.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Norma Dean Loggins Loach, 77, LaFayette, Ga.
Norma Dean Loggins Loach, 77, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Dean was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette and a volunteer employee with the church library. A graduate of Edmundson Business School in Chattanooga, she retired from the City of LaFayette in 1998 as a secretary for the City Manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Loggins and Cecil Taylor Loggins; sister, Alene Adair.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gene Loach; sons, Kelly R. Loach and Thomas (Jill) A. Loach; grandchildren, Allison and David Loach; nieces, Cindy Montgomery and Becky Strain; great niece, Susan Larson; brother-in-laws, Bill Loach, Al Loach and Melvin Adair.
Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of LaFayette with Rev. Tom Ariail and Rev. Roger Stansell officiating.
Interment: LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Lawson Butler, Buddy L. Chapman, Rex Jackson, Max Morrison Jr., Breck Parker, Byron Rose, and Lebron Sampson.
Honorary pallbearers: Joan Butler, Jerre Lynn Gilstrap, Ginger Rose, Shirley Wardlaw, Marilyn Jackson, Alice Tudor, the Mary Christian Group of the First Baptist Church, the Library Staff of the First Baptist Church, the Office Staff of the First Baptist Church, and the Members of the Mountain City Corvette Association.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church.
Visitation: Thursday from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Tammy Michelle Snyder, 49, LaFayette, Ga.
Tammy Michelle Snyder, 49, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Snyder; grandson, Houston Wooden; granddaughter, Emily Graceland Snyder-Gilreath; grandparents, Rose and Bob Abbott and Lucky and Annie Ruth Gilreath; niece, Jessica Young Hare.
She is survived by her daughters, Tyra Myers, Candace Oakes, Samantha Snyder, and Starlla Snyder; grandchildren, C.J., Courtney, Tyler, Dixie, Makenzie, Cole, Neveah, Jacob, Jamison, Brayden, Tamra, Kimberly, Jamie, and Celina; father, Ronnie (Karen) Gilreath; mother, Margie Owens; sisters, Ronda (Eric) Steele and Brittany (Matthew) Walker; brothers, Nicholas Gilreath and Colton (Kayla) Gilreath; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel.
Visitation: Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Donald Allen, 74, LaFayette, Ga.
Donald Allen, 74, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 at PruittHealth–Shepherd Hills.
He retired from Shaw Industries with 27 years of service and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church where he was previously a Sunday School Superintendent.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Allen and Ethel Allen; brothers, Carlos, Millard and Jimmy Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Agnes Mann Bailey Allen; son, Jamie Allen; sister, Molly Dover; and two nieces.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Jason Gamble and Pastors Bobby Lemons and Billy Black officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Mary Jane Brown Adams, 84, LaFayette, Ga.
Mary Jane Brown Adams, age 84, of LaFayette passed away Monday, June 11, 2018. She attended the Gospel Light Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Ford Adams, Sr.; grandsons, Jeremy Jackson, and Clayburn Stoker; parents, Chiles Fallor Brown and Ludie Mae Bandy Brown; sisters, Alice Brooks, Mozell Houston, and Dot Teems; brothers, Dee Brown, Pauly Brown, Jeff Brown, Wilburn Brown, and Frank Brown.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay (Richard) Stoker, Robin (Greg) Chandler; son and daughter-in-law, Ford (Caroline) Adams; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16th in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chris Spears and Pastor Ronnie Chandler officiating.
Interment: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers: Sid Adams, Shane Green, Marvin Buffington, Anthony Buffington, Roger Siffles, and Mike Tilley.
Visitation: Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
Spencer R. Poteet, 39, Lakeview Community
Spencer R. Poteet, 39, of the Lakeview Community passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of Lakeview where he attended LFO High School. Spencer was loved by so many people. He had a big heart, a big hug, and a big smile. He loved spending time with his family and friends, going deer hunting, fishing, enjoying sports and the outdoors, and he was an avid Alabama Football fan. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Poteet; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Betty Poteet; maternal grandparents, Janet Dean and Bobby Pedigo.
Survivors include his mother, Teresa Evans; brother, Jason Poteet; nephews, Nathan Carver and Brandon Poteet; several aunts, uncles and Cousins; and his two cats, Piper and Lulu.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Monday at 1:00p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with pastor Danny Lance officiating.
Interment: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Sunday from 3:00-8:00p.m. and Monday from 11:00a.m. until the funeral hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Ronald H. Smith, 74, Wildwood, Ga.
Ronald H. Smith, age 74, of Wildwood, Georgia passed away June 13, 2018. He was of the Baptist faith. Ronald had a deep love for his family and his horses. He was a loving dad and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Clemmie Smith; sister, Dorothy Smith; brother, Richard Conley Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (David) Thomas; son, Chris Smith; sisters; Wanda Sue Smith, Glenda McDonough; brother. Clifford “C.P.” (Ethel) Smith; twin brother, Donny Smith; grandchildren, Seth Shrum, Ashley Smith; great grandchildren, Eli Wann, Myrikal Lay; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Jim Bennett officiating.
Visitation: Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
John Wayne Harris Sr., 78, Ringgold, Ga.
John Wayne Harris Sr., 78, of Ringgold, Georgia passed from this life into his eternal home on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Ringgold, Georgia and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Greyhound after more than 25 years of service as a Ticket Agent and also retired from Shaw Industries after more than 20 years as a Forklift Mechanic. Currently Wayne served as the Pit Master at Farm to Fork Restaurant and he loved hunting, fishing, gardening and enjoyed bluegrass music. He was a selfless man that would do anything for anyone and his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his main priority. He was a true blessing to anyone he came in contact with and he was a loving and devoted brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. & Myrtle Harris; wife, Barbara June Anderson Harris and sister, Gerry Suggs McEver.
Survivors include his children, John Wayne Harris, Jr. (Teena), Hugh Eric Harris (Lori), Angela Harris Bridges (Keevin) and Timothy Wade Harris (Stacy), sister, Juanette Edwards, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in the Wallis-Stewart Chapel with Dr. Keith McLeod officiating.
Burial: Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.