Catherine “Katie” Holloway English, 93, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Catherine “Katie” Holloway English, 93 of Chattanooga went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 22, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of Mountain Assembly Church of God. Her first priority in life was putting The Lord first and then everything else would fall into place. She was known for always putting others needs before her own and she would do anything for anyone. She loved animals and truly enjoyed reading her Bible and then sharing that testimony with anyone she would meet. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Frances Holloway; daughter, Vickie English; 2 brothers, Lonnie Holloway & Benny Holloway; 2 sisters, Alice Brannon & Vertice Lawson and extended family, Lester Clayton and Johnny “Mojo” Scroggins.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Leon “L.C.” & Tina English and Karen & Ed Morris; daughter-in-law, Arlene Scroggins; grandchildren & spouses, Kelly & Glenn Shaw, Derek & Cindy English, Bruce & Chyra Brock; Tya Bradford, Kevin Bradford, Lee & Christy Clayton, Paul & Sherry Clayton & Ricky & Tisha Moore; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends. The family would also like to give a special thanks to all of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of NHC for their care and compassion for Katie over these last several years.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Grace Geneva Pope, 75, Chickamauga, Ga.
Grace Geneva Pope, 75 of Chickamauga, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 22, 2018.
She had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life and was of the Baptist faith. She was a true animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening. She was previously employed with C & S Construction for more than 30 years as a Painter and was a loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Pope and son, Rick Norris.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Tim & Tressa Baggett, Sharon & Ben Stephens, Greg & Theresa Baggett and Ben Baggett; sister, Jean Lawson; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor George Pinion officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Frances Roberta Miller Winkler, 85, Ringgold, Ga.
Frances Roberta Miller Winkler, 85 of Ringgold, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 22, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of her life and was a member of Battlefield Baptist Church. She had worked in the Retail Industry for many years and loved spending time outdoors, gardening & working in the yard. Her priorities in life were God, Family & Church and she was always putting others needs before her own. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Winkler and two sons, Rick Winkler and Billy Winkler.
Survivors include her two children & spouse, Ann & Randy Helms and Ron & Becky Winkler; daughter-in-law, Terry Winkler; brother & sister-in-law, Fred & Doris Miller, Jr.; 3 sisters, Eva Palmer, Joyce Miller and Dot Hise; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: Noon, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Mike Angel officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or (800) 805-5856.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
James Ray “Daddy Ray” Brown, 84, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
James Ray “Daddy Ray” Brown, 84 of Fort Oglethorpe, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
He had lived in the North Georgia area for most of his life and was a member of Frawley Baptist Church. He was a Sgt. in the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict and was employed with Standard –Coosa Thatcher for more than 35 years as the Plant Manager. He graduated from UGA in 1961 with his business degree and was obviously an avid Bulldog fan. He loved working in the yard, planting flowers and spending time with family & friends, but his true love was for His Lord and Savior. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Betty Brown and 2nd wife, Carolyn Collison Brown.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer & Al Copeland and Kimberly & Lebron Bowers; step-children, Cynthia Ann & Rick Williams, Gigi & Randy Dodd and Jimmy & Teresa Hughes; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Ken Wolfe and Bro. Luke Williams officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: After 1 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes – Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
Bo “Tim” Patty, 57, Rossville, Ga.
Bo “Tim” Patty, 57 of Rossville, passed peacefully to his Heavenly Home, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
He was an active member at Philadelphia Baptist Church at Oak Hill Road. He spent many happy years as Santa and the Easter Bunny by bringing smiles to children throughout the Chattanooga area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Lila Patty; brother, Greg Patty; sister, Dee Centers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kim Patty; sons, Chris and Joseph Patty; brother, James (Melanie) Patty; sister, Sheila (Ron) Ferguson; three special grandbabies, Emmalea, Maelea and Lillea Patty; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Pastor J.T. Sanders and Pastor Cecil Hawkins will be officiating.
Burial: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Visitation: 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018 and prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.