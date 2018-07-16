Gladys Love Patty Bowman, Ringgold, Ga.
Gladys Love Patty Bowman, of Ringgold, Georgia died Sunday, July 15, 2018.
She was 99 years old. A member of Ringgold First Baptist Church, she was the daughter of the late Lena Love Patty and Berry Herman Patty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Carlock Bowman; grandson; Mark Joseph Hallyburton; and brothers, Arthur Patty and Howard Patty.
Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Patty Moore of Mobile, AL.; her daughters, Patty (Vernon) Hallyburton of Marietta, GA., and Carol (Bob) Clark of Chickamauga, GA.; her grandchildren, Scott (Robin) Hallyburton of Columbia, S.C., Cindy (Tim) Lewis of Apison, TN., and Rob (Elissa) Clark of Madison, AL.; her most precious great-grands, Trent Joseph and Erin Lewis, Lucy and Lindy Hallyburton and Nicholas Joseph Clark.
Mrs. Bowman grew up in Ringgold, graduated from Ringgold High School and Edmondson School of Business in Chattanooga. She worked in Civil Service for several years. An assignment to Baltimore, MD., brought about a reunion with her fellow Ringgold H.S. graduate and future husband. After they were married, she created homes in more than a dozen places, from Puerto Rico to Hawaii, during her husband’s 33 year military career. They retired and returned to Ringgold in 1972.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary and Martha’s Personal Care Home and Tapestry Hospice for their tender loving care.
Celebration of her life: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eric Kennedy officiating.
Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ringgold First Baptist Church, 7611 Nashville St., Ringgold, GA., 30736 or to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Windell “Red” Liles, 89, Rossville, Ga.
Windell “Red” Liles, age 89, of Rossville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, July 12, 2018. He was a member of Bible Way Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ora Mae Liles; four sisters, and two brothers.
“Red” is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Caldwell Liles; children, Windell (Rhonda) Liles, Cynthia (Eddie) Born, Shelia (Edsel) Johnson; brothers, Esmond, Charles, Bobby Liles all of Sand Mountain; Helen Panky of Rossville and Glenda Fary of California; seven grandchildren, Shannon (Debbie) Born, Kari Carlock, Lyle (April) Johnson, Heath Johnson, Lane Liles, Paige (Brett) Cooper, and Brooke (Josh) Crawford; eight great grandchildren; Taylor Cochrane, Brayden Born, Tristan Carlock, Seth Carlock, Gabriel Johnson, August Crawford, Bonnie Crawford, and Isla Cooper; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Vincent Estill officiating.
Interment: Lakewood Memory Gardens South.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday and 1:00 pm to 3 pm on Sunday.
Online guest book www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Delano Clarence Hamill, 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Delano Clarence Hamill, age 81 of Ringgold, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Ringgold and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Texacote in Dalton after more than 10 yrs. of employment. Delano enjoyed working on all types of cars, mostly Fords, and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Delano was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jewett Curtis Hamill.
He is survived by his children, Janet (David Betancourt) Hamill, Rick (Lanette) Hamill and Kim (Scott) Nolan, siblings, Christine Gibbs, Loretta Heatherly, Charity Taylor, Paul Hamill, David Hamill and Judy Cole, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Ernest Groce officiating.
Interment: Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-Wallis Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.