Bobbie Jean Gilbreath Goodberlet Caldwell, 74, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018.
A resident of the LaFayette area for most of her life, and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. Bobbie was a graduate of the University of Alabama. After receiving her Masters Degree, Bobbie taught at 3 different High Schools in Alabama and then taught for 4 years at the University of Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Roy and Opal Mae Manning Gilbreath; and two brothers, James Roy Gilbreath Jr., and Richard Gilbreath.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Caldwell of LaFayette, GA.; three daughters, Jeanette (Rick) Blair of Tuscaloosa, AL., Belinda Seay of Tuscaloosa, AL., and Brenda Crossman of LaFayette, GA.; brother, Don Gilbreath of Germany; GranBobbies great 8, Lauren, Adam, Joshua, Ashlyn, Daniel, Peyton, Emily, and Logan; one great granddaughter, Sadie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Steadman Shealy Jr. officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. and 9 A.M. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to www.operationhomefront.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel, LaFayette, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Henry Eugene Williams, 73, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Henry Eugene Williams, 73 of Chattanooga passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and was of the Church of God faith. He loved playing the guitar, listening to country music and watching westerns, especially Clint Eastwood. He enjoyed spending time with his family & friends and was previously employed with Machine Works of Tennessee as a Welder and Fabricator for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Walker & Alice Irene Williams and his wife, Cleo Elizabeth Holden Williams.
Survivors include his children, Timmy & Cindy James, Irene & Danny Goins, James Williams and Wayne Williams; brother, Claude Williams; sisters, Ruth Smith and Alma Jean Johnson; 4 grandchildren, Jesse Goins, Danielle Goins, J.D. Goins and LeAnne James; great grandchildren, Eli Goins, Preston Goins, Avery Goins, Kaison Mathis and Gabriel Mathis and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Lloyd Smith officiating.
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation: 1-9 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Carolyn Kay Tate, 64, Chickamauga, Ga.
Carolyn Kay Tate, 64 of Chickamauga, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was of the Christian faith. She was the Owner & Operator of Tates Tree Service for more than 40 years and was also employed with the Chattanooga Times Free Press for more than 25 years as a Carrier. She always lived life to the fullest and loved going to outdoor concerts and being with friends & family. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and just being outside, but one of her favorite places to stay was Gatlinburg. She was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis Gordon & Eula Mae Whitener, Jr.; her husband, Julian Tate; brothers, Lamar Whitener and Walter Whitener and mother-in-law, Verna Tate.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Elaine & Bill Carr, Sharon & J.R. Roszell, Stephen & Amber Tate and Pete & Jennifer Tate; sisters & brother-in-law, Mary Ann Robertson and Judith & Randy Owens; 6 grandchildren, Alex Morrow, Gerald Zigner, Bradley Carr, Brason Roszell, Bella Roszell and Kaylee Tate; great granddaughter, Austin Morrow and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Rev. Gary Evans officiating.
Burial: Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Anna Lee Frazier Woody, 94, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Anna Lee Frazier Woody, 94 of Chattanooga went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 6, 2018.
She had lived in the Chattanooga area for most of her life and was a member of Omega Harvest Church (Ministry of the Church of God). She had worked in the Cafeteria at Central High School for more than 20 years and enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. She loved her church services and was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmitt Franklin Woody.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Gary & Glenda Woody, Gene Woody and Brenda & Harley Grant; brother, James “Sonny” & Edna Frazier; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018 in the Anderson Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Mia Pittman-Head officiating.
Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Janell Anderson Wirchball, 70, Dutton, Ala.
Mrs. Janell Anderson Wirchball age 70 of Dutton, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Chickamauga, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 4PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation: Friday, July 6th from 2PM-8PM & Saturday, July 7th from 12PM-4PM.
Survivors include 2 Sons: Jeffrey S. Reel and wife Rhonda; Russell A. Reel and wife Aretha; 1Daughter: Crystal Camp; 1 Sister: Sharrell Tinker; 7 Grandchildren: Jeffrey D. Reel, Macie Camp, Hayden Camp, Adam DeLane Reel, Amber Newman, Natasha Newman & Olivia Jade Burton; 3 Great Grandchildren: Brandon Newman, Emilia Newman & Jarrod Reel.
Preceded in Death by Parents: Willard & Avonell Anderson; 1 Brother: Marlon Anderson; 1 Sister: Loise Jean Anderson Pope.