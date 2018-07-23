Thomas Earl Reed Sr., 85, East Ridge, Ga.
Thomas Earl Reed Sr., 85, of East Ridge, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018 in the arms of his wife, Charlotte Longley Reed.
Tom was employed with DeSoto, Inc. for 35 years and Specialty Enterprises for 25 years and was a member of Brainerd United Methodist Church. He was a member of Temple Lodge #430 F&AM where he served as Past Master. Tom loved to fish, travel and read his Bible. He will be lovingly remembered by not only his wife, but his extended family who took such joy in his presence and wise words. He leaves his strong legacy through his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Reed, Jr., who, along with his wife, were the light of his life. It always was, “family first,” in his words and actions. Tom, Jr. and Charlotte were blessed with his unconditional love.
The family will have a private burial.
William Roy “Bill” Bryant Patty, 88, Ringgold, Ga.
William Roy “Bill” Bryant Patty, 88, of the Boynton Community in Ringgold went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Ringgold and was a 1947 graduate of Ringgold High School. Bill was a member of the Burning Bush Baptist Church, the Quitman Masonic Lodge 166 F&AM, past patron of the Eastern Star, past president of the Boynton Lions Club, and was United States Army Veteran serving from 1951-1953 at Fort Jackson, S.C. After graduating from High School Bill began his career as a salesman with Southern Auto Supply in Chattanooga. He went on to work for Wade Auto Parts, Hart’s Auto Parts, Mid-State Automotive, and in 2004 he retired from Southern Auto Body Supply. After his retirement Bill enjoyed traveling to Green Valley, Arizona with his late wife, Wilma Jo Patty. There, in Arizona, Bill and Wilma Jo made many wonderful friends and also became members of the Amado Baptist Church. Bill loved life. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, fishing, eating at Park Place Restaurant, shopping on-line and watching Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Wilma Jo Patty; brother, Joe Bryant; cousins, Pat (Jimmy) Butler and J.D. Beene.
Survivors include his brother, Richard (Winona) Bryant of Ringgold; sisters, Shirley Bryan of Ft. Oglethorpe and Joyce Coulter of Ft. Oglethorpe; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Bryant of Ringgold; cousin, Betty Beene Graysville, TN “granddaughter”, Maryia (Jason) Cox of Rock Spring; “great grandson”, Ryan Cox of Rock Spring; special friends, David and Beverly Humphrey, Reba and Ron Massengale, Roba and Paul Benton, Gwendolyn Brown Jennings (Johnny), Steve (Lori) Bowers, and Paul (Julie) Rhudy; and many more friends locally and in Green Valley, AZ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Burning Bush Baptist Church Building Fund at 2195 Burning Bush Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736.
Funeral services: Tuesday at 11:00a.m. at Burning Bush Baptist Church with Pastor John Fugate officiating. Bill will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment: Burning Bush Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jenny Franz Stone, 76, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jenny Franz Stone, 76, of Chattanooga passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at a local hospital.
Jenny had lived most of her life in Florida where she worked in Guest Relations at Walt Disney World and had lived the past 20 years in Chattanooga. Jenny enjoyed watching television and love animals especially her cats throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everet and Nellie Franz.
Survivors include her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Steve Leschak of Weirsdale, FL and Martha and Butch Roberts of Ringgold, GA; four nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Edward David Kendrick, Rising Fawn, Ga.
Edward David Kendrick, of Rising Fawn, Georgia, born July 17,1973, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2018.
His wife, Nicole Miller Kendrick, preceded him in death.
David spent his life as a mechanic, operating Lookout Mountain Service Center for the past 16 Years.
David is survived by his 4 children, Tristan, Georgia Kate , Norah Beth and Josephine; parents, David (Cindy) Kendrick and Ann Leming; sisters, Michelle (Joe) Martin, Amanda (Shane) Farmer, Angel Jewell, Mesia Byrd, Amanda Leming, and Lanie (Dustin) Worley; 15 nieces and nephews; various aunts and uncles and soul mate, Carolyn Lacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations to the Generosity Trust with Lookout Mountain Mercy Fund-Kendrick family in the memo line. This organization has kindly volunteered to assist the family. The Kendrick family would like to thank everyone for the amazing love and support the community has shown during these difficult days. We have been blessed and ask for your continued prayers in the days and weeks to follow.
Visitation: At Rock Creek Fellowship at 2008 Durham Road, Rising Fawn Georgia, on Sunday 5pm-8 pm and Monday 11am-2pm.
Celebration of life services: 2p.m. Monday, July 23rd at Rock Creek Fellowship with Eric Youngblood and Joe Novenson officiating.
Interment: Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Lookout Mountain.
Frances “Fran” Marion Wilson Martin, 71, of Chickamauga, Ga.
Frances “Fran” Marion Wilson Martin, 71, of Chickamauga, Georgia passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at her residence.
A native of West Point, Georgia, she has lived in Chickamauga for the past 32 years. Frances was a member of the Chickamauga Presbyterian Church and was a former employee of the Bank of Chickamauga where she worked for 22 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marion Jones Wilson; and brother, Jack Jameson Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Phil Martin of Chickamauga, GA.; two children, Kevin (Tiffany) Martin of Ringgold, GA., and Meredith Martin Casto of Chickamauga, GA.; three grandchildren, Austin Martin Dixon, Trey Casto and Jackson Martin; step-granddaughter, Sierra Casto; and two nieces, Mandy Atkins and Elizabeth Akin.
Celebration of life service: At a later date.
Velma Hughes Coulter Byrd, 95, LaFayette, Ga.
Velma Hughes Coulter Byrd, age 95 of LaFayette, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 23, 2018.
She was born to the late Glenn and Charlsie Owens Hughes in LaFayette and was a charter member of Ridgeview Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years. Velma retired from Walker County after many years of employment, and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Coulter and J. D. Byrd, daughter, Sharon Carney, grandson, Chad Coulter, sister, Vivian Sanders and brothers, Shields, Herman, Fay, and Julian Hughes.
Velma is survived by her son, Larry (Brenda) Coulter, sister, Vera (Rev. George) Palmer, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in McIntyre Cemetery.
Visitation: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Teresa Ann Morgan Jones, 60, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Teresa Ann Morgan Jones age 60, of Chattanooga, Tennessee went home to be with The Lord Friday – July 20, 2018.
She was born in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Minister: Lawrence Edward and Agnes Louise Martin Morgan. She resided her childhood in northern Alabama and most of her adulthood in Rossville, Georgia. She retired from the Walker County Board of Education after thirty-one years, teaching grades from Pre-K to 8th grade at Osburn, Mountain View, Fairview and Cherokee Ridge Elementary Schools. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, TN where she enjoyed being on the LEAD Team and Women of Worth. She was a volunteer at the Bethlehem Center in Chattanooga, TN. She enjoyed being a member of the River City Corvette Club.
She is survived by her daughters: Morgan (Corey) Lingerfelt of Flintstone, GA, Courtney (Houston Dover) Jones of Chattanooga, TN, sister: Carol (Gerald) Minor of Lawrenceville, GA, special friend: Alex Cerasi of Chattanooga, TN, nieces: Maria Gates, Jessica Minor, several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Saturday from 12 noon until the service.
Funeral services: 3:00 pm – Saturday – July 28, 2018 in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that back-packs with school supplies be brought to be given to local schools where she taught.
