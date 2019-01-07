Doris Ensley Lake, 80, Ringgold, Ga.
Doris Ensley Lake, 80, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday January 3, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a former employee of Salem Carpet. Doris lived her life loving and taking care of her family, she loved them all so much.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Lake; parents, William Roy and Hattie Jane Carpenter Ensley; granddaughter, Glenda White; sisters, Lila May Carlock and Florene Presley; and brothers, Lyle Ensley, Crawford Ensley, Lee Ensley, Junior Ensley and Jack Ensley.
She is survived by three children, Bill (Sue) Lake of Lookout Valley, TN., Cindy (Bill) Wimberley of Trenton, GA., and Sherry (Philip) Street of Trenton, GA.; sister, Melba Jean (Bill) Davidson of Ringgold, GA.; brother, Howard (Mary Helen) Ensley of Ringgold, GA.; seven grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Jeremy) Futrell, Brian (Tabatha) Lake, David (Mandy) Hall, James Wimberley, Corey Cresswell, Jordan (Dustin) Powell and Sissy White; seven great grandchildren, Erin, Bryson, Ensley, Madeline, Josephine, Hunter, and Tessa; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 1;00 P.M. Monday, January 7, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Reece Fauscett and Rev. Brad Scott officiating.
Interment: Salem Cemetery.
Visitation: 3-8 P.M. Sunday and 10 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martha Millican, 67
Martha Millican, 67, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018.
Preceded in death by husband, Marshall Millican; a son, Randy Millican; parents, John and Robertine Smith; brothers, Robert, James, John, Raymond and Mark Smith; sisters, Mary and Shelby Smith
Survived by daughters, Lynn Smith, Tracey Norman and Becky (Billy) Sims; grandchildren, Tony and (Kris) Smith, Trisha and (Brandon) Whitley, Madison and Levi Jarvis, Phillip Moore, Kia Millican, Garett and Savannah Guffey; sisters, Frances Parker Peggy (Jerry) Farner, Charlotte (Wendell) Hamilton, Carol (James) Dodson; brother Emmette (Patsy) Smith; six great-grand kids.
Interment: West Hill Cemetery, Trion.
Pallbearers: Brad Crowe, Garett Guffey, Levi Jarvis, Bill Sims Jr., Wendell Hamilton.
Officiating: Malcon Harris and Rocky Hamilton.
One special great-niece: Delaney Hamilton.
Steven Lamar Shepherd, 59, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Steven Lamar Shepherd, 59 of Chattanooga, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of Ridgedale Church of Christ. He was previously employed with Hunter Oil as a Foreman for many years and enjoyed hunting & fishing. He loved UTC Football and was a huge VOLS Fan and UTK Fan. He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father and grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Ruth Shepherd and 2 brothers, Harold Elder Shepherd and Billy Paul Shepherd.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 16 years, Sarah Parker Shepherd; children, Dustin Shepherd, Bryan Botts and Courtney Shepherd. Sister, Janette Munsey; 3 brothers, Robert Shepherd, Donald Shepherd and LaBron Shepherd; 1 grandchild, Julianna Marie Payne and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Preacher Ken Willis officiating.
Burial: Forest Hills Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
James Earl “Sonny” Frazier, 84, Ringgold, Ga.
James Earl “Sonny” Frazier, 84 of Ringgold, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
He had lived in the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith. He was an Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean War and was employed as a Brick Mason for most of his life. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and bowling and also spending time with his family & friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather “Dada” that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Parker & Stella Mae Frazier; 7 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of more than 63 years, Edna Cavin Frazier; children & spouses, Lisa & Jeffrey Apolis and Troy & Beth Frazier; 2 grandchildren, Abigayle Frazier and Savannah Frazier; great niece, Samantha Sartin; 2 great-great nieces, Bristol Sartin and Helana Sartin; and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019 in the Wallis-Stewart Chapel with Rev. Jack Key officiating.
Burial: Old Anderson Cemetery.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Regency Hospice & Staff as well as Dr. Darrell Johnson & Staff at Tennessee Oncology for their care and compassion for Mr. Frazier during this difficult time.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes, Ringgold, GA