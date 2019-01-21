Carole Jacqueline Abney, 79, Ringgold, Ga.
Carole Jacqueline Abney, 79, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.
A resident of the Ringgold area for most of her life, she received her Masters Degree in Medical Technology from UTC and was of the Methodist faith. Carole was a former employee of Erlanger Hospital, a former Inspector of Hospital Laboratories in East Tennessee and later worked for the City of Ringgold.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Grover Watson and Wilma Joyce Davis Abney.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Jim Henderson of Ringgold, GA.; nephew, Jim Henderson II; and several cousins.
Graveside services: 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Anderson Cemetery in Ringgold, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to your favorite charity. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and 12-1:30 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Charlyn Lynch Williams, 87, Rossville, Ga.
Charlyn Lynch Williams, 87 of Rossville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 18, 2019.
She had lived in the North Georgia area for most of her life was a member of Rossville Church of Christ. She was previously employed with Walmart for many years and enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Mary Lou Lynch and her husband, James Leslie Williams.
Survivors include her children, Mark Anthony Williams and Lisa Annette & (James) Powell; 2 grandchildren, Chad Anthony Williams and Travis Lee Heard; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel with Bro. Don Martin officiating.
Burial: Lakewood South Memory Gardens.
Visitation: After 2 p.m. on Sunday and prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Robert Joseph “B.J.” Nettles Jr., 35 LaFayette, Ga.
Robert Joseph “B.J.” Nettles Jr., 35 of LaFayette, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working with his father on jobs, was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bobby & Glenna Nettles and Paternal Grandparents, William & Retha Nettles.
Survivors include his parents, Cynthia Harris Pagileno, Robert “Bob” & Darlene Nettles, Sr.; aunts, Carrie Nettles, Patty Arnold and Sandra Mullinax; great uncle, Jimmy “Byrd” Wallis; special sidekick, Dottie and numerous extended family & friends.
Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the LaFayette Chapel with Pastor Neal Brown officiating.
Burial: Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation: After 4 p.m. on Wednesday and prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-LaFayette Chapel.