John Richard Holmes Sr., 75 Ringgold, Ga.
John Richard Holmes Sr., age 75 of Ringgold, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 10, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of Ringgold and was of the Baptist Faith. Richard retired in 2003 after more than 40 yrs. as a truck driver and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who enjoyed playing music on his Dobro and Steel Guitars and will be greatly missed, by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Henry Holmes, Sr. and Agnus Lucille Parker Holmes, and sisters, Pat Forrester and Jerry West.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, of 56 yrs., Ruth Holmes, children, Debera (David) Patterson, Rick (Monica) Holmes, Jr. and Sandra (Wesley) Crider; brothers, Daraul Holmes, Charles Holmes and Pete Holmes, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Funeral service: 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Tim Dennison officiating.
Interment: Catoosa Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday and prior to the service on Sun-day.
Arrangement by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.