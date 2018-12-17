Amos D. Cureton, 81, Chickamauga, Ga.
Amos D. Cureton, age 81, of Chickamauga, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018. He retired from Burtco Tufting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah, Sr. and Beulah Cureton; five sisters, Margie, Mary, Winnie-Jo, Barbara and Linda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Erma Bell Cureton; children, Brenda (Charles) York, Freddia (Danny) Cross, Shelia Cureton, Bobby Cureton, Billy (Kathy) Cureton, Donnie (Shannon) Cureton, April (Daniel) Lukens; brother, Noah Cureton, Jr; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, in the chapel, with Bro. Edward Atchley officiating.
Interment: Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 till 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
Ester Lee Gilley Sturdivant, 94, Rossville, Ga.
Ester Lee Gilley Sturdivant 94, of Rossville, Georgia passed away at the home of her son in Ringgold, GA, on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
She was born on February 9, 1924 in Booneville, MS. Ester worked for Gordon Trucking Co. in Mississippi before moving to Rossville in 1955. She worked for Singer-Coble of Chattanooga before retiring from Tennessee Plywood as office manager after 25 years of service
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ora Mae Gilley; daughter, Patricia Pickard; four sisters; two brothers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Elizabeth Sturdivant; son-in-law, Tom Pickard; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren
Graveside service: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 with Rev. David Pickard officiating.
Visitation: Tuesday from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Pauline Raulston, 93, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Pauline Raulston, 93, of Chattanooga went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and was of the Baptist faith. Her passions in life were her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell Raulston; mother, Grace McClain; and brothers, Dewey Bowling and Jack Bowling.
Survivors include six children, William Holden, Brenda Jordan, Paulette Edwards, Barbara McBee, Jack Capps, and Janet Catlett; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Tuesday at 1:00p.m. in the South Crest Chapel.
Interment: Lakewood East Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Sunday from 2-6p.m. and Monday from 4-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elizabeth “Betty” Carlock Shirley, 88, Ringgold, Ga.
Elizabeth “Betty” Carlock Shirley, 88, of Ringgold, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
Born on September 22, 1930, in Genesee, MI, to the late Thomas Eugene and Gladys Hullender Carlock, Betty graduated from Ringgold High School in 1948 and earned her Master of Arts in Teaching from UTC in 1971. She retired from Erlanger Hospital in 1988 after 30 years of service as a Registered Medical Technologist. Betty was a member of Boynton Baptist Church for 73 years where she taught Sunday School for youth and adults.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Shirley; brother, Don Shirley; sister, Nadine Pursley.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Turner and Alice McCarty; five grandchildren, Beth Harper McCain, Cindy Harper, Jeff Harper, Robert and Russell Turner; eleven great-grandchildren, Kristin Carter, Zach Barger, Amanda McCain, Maria Keown, Jeremiah Harper, Kira McKinney, Nicklas Turner, Emma Harper, Payton Turner, Julia Turner and Jaxson Turner; two great-great Grandchildren, Drew Carter and Theo Carter; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Rosewood Assisted Living and Tapestry Hospice for their care for our mother.
Visitation: 4:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the funeral home.
Funeral service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Boynton Baptist Church with Dr. Keith McCloud officiating.
Burial: Chattanooga National Cemetery at 12:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for an outdoor flagpole and American and Christian flags may be made to Boynton Baptist Church, 4093 Boynton Dr., Ringgold, GA 30736.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.