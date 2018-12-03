William Arthur Chastain, 79, Chickamauga, Ga.
William Arthur Chastain age 79, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to be with The Lord Friday – November 30, 2018.
He was born in Chickamauga to the late Truman S. and Reita Crayton Hartline Chastain. He attended school at Chattanooga Valley and graduated from Bulls Gap High School – Class of 1956. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956 – 1960 on the U.S.S. Odax submarine. He was a former resident of the Mountain View community and had been a resident of Chickamauga since 1979. He was a millwright where he worked for Millco Contractors and served as vice-president, and belonged to the Local #654 and #1544. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Rossville, Georgia. Though he had hobbies, he enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything else.
He is survived by his wife of fifty two years: Patricia Ann Ellis Chastain, their children: Carolyn Lea (Marty) Loggins, William Thomas “Billy” (Kathy) Chastain all of Chickamauga, GA, sisters: Blanch Devries, Sannie Chastain both of Hixson, TN, brothers: Charles “T.C.” (Emma) Chastain of Ringgold, GA, Melvin (Margaret) Chastain of Soddy Daisy, TN, grandchildren: Camilla Loggins, Jessie Loggins, Austin Chastain, Dylan Bates, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Sunday from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Monday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm – Monday – December 3, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend: Barry Williams officiating.
Burial: Chickamauga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to one of Bill’s favorite charities: The Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Chattanooga Food Bank.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – Chickamauga Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Ronald L. Bradley, 82, Rossville, Ga.
Ronald L. Bradley, 82 of Rossville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 30, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Rossville area and was a 1954/1955 graduate of City High School. Ron retired in 2001 from Chatham and had also worked at CF Industries and as an Electrician throughout the years. During retirement, Ron worked at Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Ft. Oglethorpe where he attended the Crusaders Sunday School Class and had served as a Youth Director and Missions Director. His passions in life were God, his family, hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Pearl Bradley; and sister, Jean Gass.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Gloria Bradley; three children, Steve (Diane) Bradley, Gina (Randy) Shrader, and Mark (Susan) Bradley, all of Ringgold; six grandchildren, Josh (Katherine) Bradley, Laura (Chandler) Smith, Katie (Taylor) Massingill, Trey (Brooke) Brock, Jake (Natalie) Bradley, and Haley Shrader; five great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Sunday at 2:00p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church 65 Stuart Rd, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 with Dr. David Sampson officiating.
Lie in state: At the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment: TN-GA Memorial Park.
Visitation: Saturday from 4-8p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.