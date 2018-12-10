Wanda Sue Hepler Whitt, 58, Ringgold, Ga.
Wanda Sue Hepler Whitt, 58, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at her residence.
A lifelong resident of the Ringgold area, she was a self-employed dog breeder and was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Charles and Gertrude Ann Whittemore Hepler; sister, Dorothy Collins and brother, John Hepler.
She is survived by her husband, Freddy Whitt of Ringgold, GA.; children, Dawanna Whitt Kent (James) of Ringgold, GA., Kenneth Blake Whitt (Jennifer Westbrook Whitt) of Rocky Face, GA., Freddy Lee Whitt II (Daisey) of Soddy Daisey, TN., and Tracie Diane Johnson (J.J.) of Rossville, GA.; brother, Vernon Franklin Hepler of Knoxville, TN.; sixteen grandchildren, several great grand-children nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 12-8 P.M. Monday, December 10, 2018 at the funeral home.
Service: 7:30 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Roy Allan Douglas, 66, Rossville, Ga.
Roy Allan Douglas, 66, of Rossville, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was of the Christian faith. He was an Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was a loving and devoted son, brother, father and grandfa-ther that will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Ewen Douglas; wife, Deborah Anne Schmook Douglas; sisters, Tina Marie Douglas and Debbie Douglas Schlote; and brother, Richard Glenn Douglas.
Survivors include his mother, Doris Askins Douglas; children, Nicholas Allan & (Amber) Douglas and Victoria & (James) Breazeale; grandchild, Robin Marie; two sisters, Gwendolynn Douglas-Hester and Theresa Douglas Driver; two nephews and numerous extended family & friends.
Graveside services: 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
No visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Mavis Rudene Butler Crane, 94, Chickamauga, Ga.
Mavis Rudene Butler Crane age 94, of Chickamauga, passed away Sunday – December 9, 2018.
She was born in Haynes City, Florida to Charlie Van and Ola Beatrice Pinkerton Butler. She was a former employee of Crystal Springs Mill in Chickamauga and K-Mart in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, knitting, gardening, canning and working crossword puz-zles.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband: J.B. Crane.
She is survived by her daughters: Barbara “Bobbie” Hill of McDonald, TN, Sandra (Ken) York of Chickamauga, GA, grandchildren: Chris (Samantha) York of Kennesaw, GA, Amby Forman, Mike (Donna) Hill all of McDonald, TN, Tommi (Rick) Scott of Harriman, TN, Barbara (Hoyt) Pell of Cleveland, TN, Amanda (Bill) Gmyrek of Kansas City, KS, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning prior to the service.
Funeral services: 11:00 am – Wednesday – December 12, 2018 in the chapel with Reverend Warren Scott officiating.
Burial: LaFayette Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes – J. Avery Bryan Chapel, Chickamauga, Georgia.
